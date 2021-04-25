BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's what's coming up this week for The42 members

Another busy week, another busy lineup of podcasts and Insiders newsletters.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 8:00 PM
WE PLOUGH ON towards the summer. The longer evenings would put a pep in your step and, with longer exercise routes and a sprinkling of sunshine, we all have a bit more room between the ears for sports podcasts, right?

The42 has a couple of new episodes of member-favourite pods on your way this week to keep you entertained and informed, and we’ve also got Insiders newsletters planned to give you a peak behind the scenes of your favourite sports throughout the week.

Of course, all of the articles on our website remain free to read on all platforms. The42 membership simply opens the door to exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prize giveaways and other content offerings, all of which are available to those of you who decide to support our free and independent journalism for either €5 per month or €42 per year.

That support from our growing community of members affords us the chance to do what we do, and to do more, and is greatly appreciated. We hope you enjoy what we’ve got lined up for you all this week.

Rugby Weekly Extra will hit your devices on Tuesday this week, as opposed to its regular Monday slot, with usual host Murray Kinsella swapping roles and joining Gavan Casey for a deep-dive into an action-packed weekend of oval-ball action, with the Rainbow Cup and the Women’s Six Nations at the top of the agenda. Regular analyst Eoin Toolan today wrapped up his first season with the Kintetsu Liners in Japan but will be back on the pod very soon — after review meetings, a flight back to Australia and, hopefully, a few well earned Asahis in between.

Members also get access to our members’ rugby WhatsApp group, which is populated by engaged and informed rugby fans from all over the country. Entry, which is part of the membership package, allows members to help shape our coverage on Rugby Weekly Extra and, indeed, on our free-to-all, regular Thursday pod, Rugby Weekly, through questions and suggestions from listeners in the group.

Later this week, Gavin Cooney returns with the 73rd episode of the Behind The Lines sportswriting podcast, on which this week’s guest is Éamon ‘Swench’ Sweeney.

Not to be confused with the similarly named Sunday Independent journalist, Swench is a has contributed to, among others, RTÉ, the Irish Times and The Quietus, and also has his own website on which you can find some of his writing on culture. He is, as will likely become apparent, an ardent Shamrock Rovers fan.

This week will also feature Insiders newsletters covering GAA, rugby and soccer, with the National Leagues edging closer and European semi-finals taking place this week in the latter two sports. Plus, we’ll have an Inside the Newsroom letter updating you, our members, on our upcoming plans.

So, if you fancy treating yourself to even more top-class sports coverage while supporting our independent journalism, why not try our membership?

