Get three bonus England v Ireland podcasts when you sign up for The42 Membership this week

IT’S A BIG week for Irish rugby.

Andy Farrell has only been in the job a wet week and he already has a chance to get his hands on the first silverware of the post-Schmidt era.

But first he will have to go through his native England — and his son Owen — in Sunday’s Triple Crown decider in Twickenham.

So we’re asking, are Farrell’s Ireland actually any good?

Are Eddie Jones’s England genuinely as bad as they’ve looked so far this season?

And are we really learning anything about Irish rugby’s future prospects or have we already lost sight of the bigger picture and traded in four-year plans for a shot at short-term glory?

There’s a lot to discuss, but members of The42 won’t have to look very far with three bonus Rugby Weekly Extra podcasts in the coming days.

The first bonus episode is out now as Garry Doyle and Murray Kinsella give their snap reaction to the Ireland matchday 23 announced by Farrell earlier today.

Our regular episode of Rugby Weekly — which is, of course, free to all — returns in its usual slot tomorrow when Andy Dunne joins Murray and Gavan.

And once the action on the field at Twickenham is done, we’ll have two more bonus pods — an immediate post-match reaction pod with Murray and Garry from the stadium on Sunday, and then further in-depth analysis when Eoin Toolan joins us on Monday.

