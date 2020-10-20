Here's what we have coming up for members of The42 this week

ANOTHER LOCKDOWN, FLOODS, Fungi’s missing and Christmas may be cancelled.

Yesterday, The42′s Murray Kinsella and professional analyst Eoin Toolan — who produce the deep-dive Rugby Weekly Extra each Monday — shared screens and broke down the weekend’s top rugby action in a hugely enjoyable video session.

You can hear — and sometimes see — their informed conversations each Monday.

The Independent’s senior football correspondent, Melissa Reddy, is Gavin Cooney‘s latest guest on Behind the Lines, our weekly sportswriting podcast.

Reddy discusses the writing that influenced her — like Nick Hornby’s Fever Pitch and the work of Hugh McIlvanney — as well as her own career and new book, Believe Us: How Jurgen Klopp transformed Liverpool into title winners.

Behind The Lines has an archive of almost 50 conversations with some of our favourite sports journalists. Recent episodes include Wright Thompson, Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, Daniel Taylor and Caitlin Thompson. The show is shaped by a well-read members-only Whatsapp group.

Hurling legend Len Gaynor joins Fintan O’Toole in this week’s episode of Warriors, our GAA podcast. The Tipp icon recalls his playing career, managing his native county and rivals Clare and his new book Chiselled From Ash.

Kevin O’Brien will send an Insiders newsletter to members explaining what it’s like to cover inter-county action during a pandemic. We send GAA, Soccer, Rugby Insider newsletters each week as well as less regular Inside the Newsroom missives in which we discuss editorial decisions and plans and ask for help and feedback.

As we’re putting the finishing touches to our annual anthology BTL IV, the members have been helping us make editorial decisions like which cover to go with.

