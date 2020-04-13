This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

There’s lots of exclusive content coming your way this week.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Apr 2020, 7:30 AM
9 minutes ago 40 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5073107

OUR SINCERE THANKS to all of our new members who signed up to The42 Membership in the last week. We truly appreciate your support.

Here’s a rundown of all of the great, exclusive content coming up for all of our members this week:

Kicking things off this morning is the third instalment of our Rugby Weekly Extra: Playback series. After revisiting Leinster’s 2006 epic against Toulouse and Munster’s Miracle Match against Gloucester, today it’s the turn of Connacht. Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey set the time machine for 8 December 2013 at the Stade Ernest Wallon, and the day when the men from the west turned the rugby world on its head by handing European kings Toulouse their first home defeat in the competition in five years.

Tuesday means the latest episode of Ireland’s favourite sportswriting podcast as Miguel Delaney (The Independent) joins host Gavin Cooney on Behind The Lines to dig into the archive and discuss the pieces that stuck with him long after he finished reading.

On Wednesday — *drumroll please* – we’re delighted to debut another brand-new podcast exclusive to The42 Members. In How To Win At Dominoes, former Wexford Youths and Galway United manager Shane Keegan dials up some of Ireland’s most brilliant, innovative coaching minds to find out what it takes to be elite. First up: the man who introduced the “high performance” mindset to Irish sport and helped usher in a golden age for Irish amateur boxing, Gary Keegan.

We kicked off Warriors, our new GAA podcast, in style last week with an hour-long documentary on a team seared into the collective GAA consciousness, the hurlers of Wexford ’96. Episode two, which hits podcast players on Thursday, sticks with the theme of hurling’s Revolution Years as Denis Walsh — the man who literally wrote the book on the subject — joins Paul Dollery and Fintan O’Toole to discuss that unforgettable period.

And as if that lot wasn’t quite enough for one week, we’ll also have our regular Insiders dispatches and the launch of another project that we’re very excited about as multiple Booker Prize nominee Donal Ryan presents the first piece in Bylines, a series of exclusive essays from some of Ireland’s modern literary greats looking at the place sport holds in their lives.

The42 Membership costs €5 per month or €42 per year. Sign up here and get immediate access to our podcast archive and lots more great membership benefits.

Join The42 Membership

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie