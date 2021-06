The first goal of Euro 2020 was an own goal by Turkey's Merih Demiral. But who scored the second goal of the tournament? Lorenzo Insigne Ciro Immobile

Manuel Locatelli Kieffer Moore

The successor to the Pro14 was announced this week, and its title acronym is URC. But what do those letters stand for? Ultimate Rugby Competition Unified Rugby Conference

United Rugby Championship Unpopular Rugby Compromise

Meanwhile, which of these sides will contest the Rainbow Cup final this weekend? Munster Glasgow

Ospreys Benetton

At which golf course is this week's US Open being held? Torrey Pines Oakland Hills

Kiawah Island Bethpage Black

Cora Staunton this week signed up for another year at which AFLW club? Freemantle Greater Western Sydney Giants

North Melbourne Collingwood

Which of the following Gaelic football sharpshooters this week underwent a procedure for an Achilles Tendon injury? Paul Mannion Cathal McShane

Cillian O'Connor Paul Geaney

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon this week signed for which club? Parma Fiorentina

Atalanta Sassuolo

Who were Shamrock Rovers drawn against in the Champions League this week? Lincoln Red Imps Slovan Bratislava

Malmo Legia Warsaw

Wales took a stride to the last-16 of the European Championships with a 2-0 win against Turkey. But in which city was that game held? Rome Istanbul

Baku Bucharest