On Thursday, Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi is set to leave the club. How many times has the great man won the Ballon d’Or? 3 6

5 7

Former Munster and Ireland second row Donnacha Ryan has joined which French club as forwards coach? Toulouse Racing

La Rochelle Montpellier

Who produced one of the great Olympic performances to smash his own world record in the men's 400m hurdles final? Rai Benjamin Alison dos Santos

Kyron McMaster Karsten Warholm

Dublin secured yet another Leinster SFC title on Sunday. How many Leinster championships have the Sky Blues now won in a row? 7 12

9 11

Which manager is back in charge of the Dutch football team for a third time? Ruud Gullit Louis van Gaal

Dick Advocaat Guus Hiddink

On Wednesday, 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki of Japan became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years, while Sky Brown, 13, became Great Britain's youngest ever medallist. What event were they competing in? BMX freestyle Skateboarding

Sport climbing Trampoline

Which former Mayo footballer captained his county to Nicky Rackard Cup success in Croke Park last weekend? Donal Vaughan Keith Higgins

David Clarke Tom Parsons

Who scored a memorable double for Dundalk in their 2-2 draw at Vitesse on Thursday? Patrick McEleney Pat Hoban

David McMillan Michael Duffy

Phil Healy's Olympics ended on Tuesday as she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 400m semi-finals. How many events did Healy compete in in Tokyo? 3 2

4 1