Shane Lowry and which other Irish/Northern Irish golfer finished in the top 10 of the Alfred Dunhill Links on Sunday? John Murphy Rory McIlroy

Paul Dunne Seamus Power

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a piece of NFL history this week when he became the first coach to do what? Win 100 games (including playoffs) with two separate franchises Lose 100 games (including playoffs) with two separate franchises

Win an NFL game with a non-quarterback starting at quarterback Use all his first-half timeouts in the space of three minutes

Where did Irish Olympic taekwondo competitor Jack Woolley finish in his 58kg division at the Albanian Open less than two months after being the victim of a vicious assault? 1st 2nd

3rd 4th

Who will Donegal's Jason Quigley challenge for a middleweight world title in Manchester, New Hampshire next month? Ryōta Murata Demetrius Andrade

Gennady Golovkin Jermall Charlo

Which of these Heineken Cup winners with Munster has been appointed to Leinster's senior coaching staff? Anthony Horgan Denis Leamy

Jerry Flannery Trevor Halstead

As well as the fact that they'll be mic'd up, what will be especially unusual about Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's showdown at 'The Match' in Las Vegas next month? Their caddies will be employees of Cobra, one of DeChambeau's sponsors Their match will be played over 12 holes instead of 18

The loser will have to change his surname to 'Sucks' for a month, including while on tour The winner will be the face of a new EA Sports golf video game

Which English football legend became the first player inducted into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame? Kelly Smith Steph Houghton

Jill Scott Fara Williams

Who did the Irish women's track cycling team beat by more than three seconds in the 4km Team Pursuit bronze medal final at the European Championships? France Britain

Italy Germany

How many of Limerick's All-Ireland winners have been nominated for 2021 hurling All-Stars? 8 11

13 15