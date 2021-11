Ralph Rangnick is set to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season. At which European club is the German currently employed as head of sports and development? Rubin Kazan Lokomotiv Moscow

Shakhtar Donetsk Qarabag

On Sunday, which Cork hurling legend -- describing himself as 'an outsider' -- steered Midleton to senior hurling glory on Leeside? Ben O'Connor Joe Deane

Seánie O'Leary Gerald McCarthy

During Ireland's victory over Argentina, how did Peter O'Mahony describe Thomas Lavinini's illegal hit on Cian Healy which resulted in the Puma receiving a red card? 'Scumbag stuff' 'Langer behaviour'

'Like a scene out of 'Wrong Turn'' 'A serious breach of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997'

Despite not scoring, which of these Wexford Youths players was widely heralded for her influence on their 3-1 FAI Cup final success over Shelbourne? Lynn Marie Grant Kylie Murphy

Ellen Molloy Edel Kennedy

For what reason was LeBron James suspended for one game without pay midweek? Recklessly hitting an opponent in the face and inciting a lengthy, on-court shemozzle Aggressively throwing a basketball in the direction of rapper Meek Mill, who was heckling him from courtside

Sneakily tying together the laces of his head coach, Frank Vogel, causing him to trip violently Wearing a 'People's Republic of California' wristband, which the NBA deemed to be a banned 'political statement'

Mayo football great Colm Boyle announced his inter-county retirement during the week. How many All Stars did he earn during his 14-year career in the green and red? 2 4

6 7

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns as he torched the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Including Taylor, how many players in NFL history have achieved the feat? 1 6

18 36

Which Irish rugby international was confirmed to join the Exeter Chiefs in England's Premier 15s on Thursday? Aoife Doyle Enya Breen

Nichola Fryday Kathryn Dane

Irish Paralympic legend Michael McKillop has retired at the age of 31. At how many Games did the Antrim man compete in the Irish vest? 2 3

4 5