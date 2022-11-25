Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of the following players this week became the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since Pele in 1958? Bukayo Saka Gavi

Jamal Musiala Pedri

On Sunday, Josh van der Flier became just the third Irish player to be named World Rugby Men's Player of the Year. Can you name the first Irish international to win the award? Paul O'Connell Brian O'Driscoll

Keith Wood Ronan O'Gara

Ireland international Aine O’Gorman signed for which club this week? Shamrock Rovers Shelbourne

Wexford Youths Bohemians

Which of these Olympians is set to work with the Cork senior footballers as a performance coach for the 2023 season? Rob Heffernan Sonia O'Sullivan

David Gillick Sanita Puspure

Lionel Messi was on target in Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. How many World Cup goals does Messi now have to his name? 12 7

4 15

Rory McIlroy finished his 2022 season on a high by finishing on top of the DP World Tour standings. Who was second? Jon Rahm Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood Ryan Fox

Which Kerry football star has been nominated to captain the Kingdom for the 2023 season? Sean O'Shea Paudie Clifford

David Clifford Gavin White

Ross Byrne kicked the match-winning penalty as Ireland narrowly beat the Wallabies last weekend. In what year did the Leinster out-half win his first Ireland cap? 2016 2018

2021 2015

Which AFL club has signed up Mayo's Oisin Mullin for next season? Melbourne Brisbane Lions

Sydney Swans Geelong Cats