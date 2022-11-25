Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 November 2022
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been following the sports news this week?

1 hour ago 6,312 Views 0 Comments

Which of the following players this week became the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since Pele in 1958?
Bukayo Saka
Gavi

Jamal Musiala
Pedri
On Sunday, Josh van der Flier became just the third Irish player to be named World Rugby Men's Player of the Year. Can you name the first Irish international to win the award?
Paul O'Connell
Brian O'Driscoll

Keith Wood
Ronan O'Gara
Ireland international Aine O’Gorman signed for which club this week?
Shamrock Rovers
Shelbourne

Wexford Youths
Bohemians
Which of these Olympians is set to work with the Cork senior footballers as a performance coach for the 2023 season?
Rob Heffernan
Sonia O'Sullivan

David Gillick
Sanita Puspure
Lionel Messi was on target in Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. How many World Cup goals does Messi now have to his name?
12
7

4
15
Rory McIlroy finished his 2022 season on a high by finishing on top of the DP World Tour standings. Who was second?
Jon Rahm
Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Which Kerry football star has been nominated to captain the Kingdom for the 2023 season?
Sean O'Shea
Paudie Clifford

David Clifford
Gavin White
Ross Byrne kicked the match-winning penalty as Ireland narrowly beat the Wallabies last weekend. In what year did the Leinster out-half win his first Ireland cap?
2016
2018

2021
2015
Which AFL club has signed up Mayo's Oisin Mullin for next season?
Melbourne
Brisbane Lions

Sydney Swans
Geelong Cats
Finally, a bit of World Cup nostalgia. In the absence of Roy Keane, who captained Ireland at the 2002 World Cup?
Shay Given
Mark Kinsella

Gary Breen
Steve Staunton
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
