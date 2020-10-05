BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

'I will probably cry' - Theo Walcott rejoins boyhood club

The 31-year-old opted to return to Southampton after making just two appearances for Everton this season.

By AFP Monday 5 Oct 2020, 11:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,807 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5224795
Theo Walcott (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Theo Walcott (file pic).
Theo Walcott (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THEO WALCOTT has rejoined Southampton after the Everton winger sealed a season-long loan move back to the club where he started his career.

Walcott opted to return to Southampton after making just two appearances for Everton this season.

The 31-year-old England international, who made his senior debut for Southampton as a 16-year-old, is back on the south coast 14 years after leaving to join Arsenal.

“Southampton Football Club is proud to announce that Theo Walcott, one of the most celebrated academy graduates in its history, has returned to St Mary’s,” Southampton said in a statement.

Walcott, who spent 12 years at Arsenal before heading to Everton in January 2018, has found himself a peripheral figure at Goodison Park since Carlo Ancelotti took charge last season.

“I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it’s part of me and has made me into the player I am. It’s in my heart,” Walcott said.

“I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can’t thank them enough. Honestly, I’m so pleased.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I was seriously lost for words when Southampton came on the table, and for me it was such an easy decision.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie