Saturday 8 August, 2020
'This defeat is on me,' says under-fire Real Madrid defender

Raphael Varane insisted on facing up to his two mistakes against Manchester City.

By AFP Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 5:22 PM
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (left) and Manchester City's Phil Foden battle for the ball.
Image: Dave Thompson
FRENCH DEFENDER Raphael Varane insisted on facing up to his two mistakes that helped Manchester City knock his Real Madrid side out of the Champions League on Friday and admitted: “This is on me. I failed.”

City won 2-1 on the night for a 4-2 aggregate victory to reach the quarter-finals where they will face Lyon.

They capitalised on two shocking mistakes by Varane to get their goals, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scoring either side of a Karim Benzema strike for the visitors in this last 16 second leg, played at an empty Etihad Stadium.

Varane was dispossessed inside the box in the ninth minute allowing Sterling to put City ahead, and his poor headed backpass attempt gifted Jesus another goal midway through the second half.

“I want to stand up because in my eyes, this defeat is on me. I have to take responsibility for it,” admitted Varane.

“I am sad for my team-mates, for their efforts. I have to take my responsibility in the defeat, mistakes cost dearly at this level of competition.”

- © AFP 2020

