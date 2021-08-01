Thomas Barr clocks season's best but falls short of Olympic final spot in 400m hurdles

IRELAND’S THOMAS BARR has fallen just short of booking a spot in the Olympic final of the 400m hurdles.

The 29-year-old finished his semi-final in fourth place after clocking an impressive time of 48.26 which is the second-fastest of his career and a season’s best time.

He needed to wait for the outcome of the second semi-final to see if his performance was enough to secure qualification but was edged out by Italy’s Alessandro Sibilio who took third in a faster time of 47.93.

Barr was competing in a strong field in his semi-final. World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway came home in first place in a time of 47.30 while Rai Benjamin of the USA took second place in 47.37.

Running in lane six, Barr started strongly but seemed to drift back as the race progressed.

And despite clipping a hurdle on the final bend, Barr produced a strong finish down the home straight to clinch fourth place.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

#Athletics



Having posted his second fastest time ever (48. 26), it's unfortunately not quick enough to progress. Still, after hitting a hurdle, it is an amazing performance 👏👏#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ErDfLVhynv — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 1, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!