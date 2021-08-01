Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 1 August 2021
Advertisement

Thomas Barr clocks season's best but falls short of Olympic final spot in 400m hurdles

The 29-year old finished his semi-final in fourth place but it sadly was not enough to secure qualification.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 1:31 PM
10 minutes ago 510 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5512248
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S THOMAS BARR has fallen just short of booking a spot in the Olympic final of the 400m hurdles.

The 29-year-old finished his semi-final in fourth place after clocking an impressive time of 48.26 which is the second-fastest of his career and a season’s best time.

He needed to wait for the outcome of the second semi-final to see if his performance was enough to secure qualification but was edged out by Italy’s Alessandro Sibilio who took third in a faster time of 47.93.

Barr was competing in a strong field in his semi-final. World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway came home in first place in a time of 47.30 while Rai Benjamin of the USA took second place in 47.37. 

Running in lane six, Barr started strongly but seemed to drift back as the race progressed. 

And despite clipping a hurdle on the final bend, Barr produced a strong finish down the home straight to clinch fourth place.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie