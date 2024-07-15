Advertisement
Thomas Muller at Euro 2004. Alamy Stock Photo
Legend

Thomas Müller ends Germany career following Euro 2024

He scored 45 goals in 131 caps for his country, lifting the World Cup in 2014.
11.14am, 15 Jul 2024
531
1

GERMANY FORWARD THOMAS Müller said Monday he was retiring from international football after a disappointing Euro 2024 in which the host nation were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

“After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye,” Müller said in a video statement announcing his decision.

Müller, who turns 35 in September, was a key member of the German team that won the 2014 World Cup.

The charismatic forward also scored the opening goal in Germany’s unforgettable 7-1 win over the hosts Brazil in the semi final.

“When I played my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I could never have dreamed of all this,” Müller said in the video.

“It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together,” he said.

A tearful Müller had hinted at retirement following Germany’s exit from Euro 2024.

The tournament hosts lost 2-1 in the quarter-final to Spain, who went on to lift the trophy on Sunday against England.

After the Spain game, Müller said he would hold talks with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann and decide whether it was the “sensible option” to step aside in favour of younger players.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the only member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side still involved in the national team set up.

Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced before Euro 2024 that he would retire from football after the tournament.

Unlike Kroos, Müller will continue to play for his club Bayern Munich, where he is under contract until 2025.

Only Lothar Matthaeus and Miroslav Klose have played more games for Germany than Mueller, who is also Germany’s sixth highest goalscorer of all time.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
