Thomas Tuchel extends contract as England coach until Euro 2028

THOMAS TUCHEL HAS signed a new contract that will see him remain head coach of the England national football team through to the end of Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024 and has overseen an unbeaten qualification run to this year’s World Cup in North America, with England winning all eight group games under their German boss.

“I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England,” said the 52-year-old former Chelsea boss, whose previous deal with the national side ran only until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.

“It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.”

The FA said the new agreement with Tuchel would provide “clarity and full focus” on the World Cup.

Tuchel had been previously touted as a possible permanent successor to sacked former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, even though the English giants have experienced an upturn in form under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

But in signing a new England contract, Tuchel appears to have ruled himself out of a post-World Cup move to Old Trafford.

– © AFP 2026