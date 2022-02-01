Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tiger Roll in the mix for Grand National hat-trick bid

The dual winner is among 107 entries for this year’s renewal.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 556 Views 1 Comment
Dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll is among the entries for this year’s renewal.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA
Image: Mike Egerton/PA

TIGER ROLL MAY return to the scene of his greatest triumphs with another bid for the Aintree Grand National.

Gordon Elliott’s superstar is among the 107 entries for the national hunt showpiece on 9 April.

The winner in 2018 and 2019 was denied a possible hat-trick bid in 2020 due to the pandemic and owners Gigginstown House Stud decided against running in 2021.

Instead, he ran in the Grade One Betway Bowl and was fourth to Clan Des Obeaux after lifting the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival for a third time.

Now a 12-year-old, Tiger Roll has been well beaten on both his starts this season.

Among Elliott’s other possibles are Galvin, winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year and successful in the Grade One Savills Chase in December, and Samcro.

Last year’s winner, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times, could try to repeat the feat that saw Rachael Blackmore become the first female rider to take the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh, is another leading fancy having finished third in 2021.

The horses who finished fourth to eighth respectively – Burrows Saint, Farclas, Blaklion, Discorama and Jett – could also try again.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Cloth Cap, who was pulled up last April when sent off favourite, is on the list once more. Among others of note are the O’Neill-trained Easysland, Warwick Classic Chase victor Eclair Surf, Irish Grand National scorer Freewheelin Dylan, Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder and Becher Chase heroine Snow Leopardess.

The first two home in the Ladbrokes Trophy, Cloudy Glen and Fiddlerontheroof, are in the mix as is Windsor Avenue, who landed the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

Welsh National victor Iwilldoit and Castlebawn West, winner of the 2020 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown, were both prominent in the market but have not been entered.

Press Association

