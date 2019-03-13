Relief for Gordon Elliott as Tiger Roll trumps cross-country rivals again

Tiger Roll ridden by Keith Donoghue on their way to winning the Glenfarclas Chase.

THE ROAR THAT greeted Gordon Elliott’s Tiger Roll after he cleared the 32nd and final obstacle en route to recording back-to-back cross-country races at Cheltenham was one that rivalled the cheer that greeted winning machine Altior on the same afternoon.

Tiger Roll may be tiny, but he proved his engine is far superior than any of his cross-country chase rivals when he pulled well clear on the run-in.

Tiger Roll was ridden by the once retired Keith Donoghue, who has overcome his battle with the scale in order to maintain his Cheltenham partnership with the festival great.

Amazingly, the Gigginstown-owned warrior has a Triumph Hurdle and Grand National on his CV as well, and he was trimmed into a general 6-1 to follow up in the Aintree showpiece.

Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post