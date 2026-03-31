Tiger Woods found with pills after car crash, according to accident report

GOLFER TIGER WOODS told authorities he was looking at his phone and changing radio channels before his car crash last Friday, after which he was found with pills, according to an accident report released by police.

Woods was arrested after his SUV clipped a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Jupiter Island, Florida, near his home.

His vehicle rolled onto its side and Woods was forced to exit from the passenger’s side door. Neither he nor the truck driver were injured.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, was charged with suspicion of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test, when he would not submit to urine tests after a breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods, who was found with two hydrocodone pills, an opioid painkiller, posted bond and was released from the Martin County jail on Friday night.

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In the accident report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said Woods “stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down.”

Sheriff’s deputies said in the report that Woods was observed “sweating profusely” and described his movements as “lethargic and slow,” noting his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and he was “limping and stumbling to the right” while walking.

Asked about his medical condition, the report said, “Woods advised he’s had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg… Woods advised he has a limp and his ankle seizes while walking.”

Woods, 50, suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 single-car crash in California. He underwent emergency surgery for multiple compound fractures in his right leg and a shattered ankle.

He returned to competition at the 2022 Masters and finished 47th despite struggling simply to walk 72 holes at Augusta National.

After taking sobriety exams at the scene of the crash Friday, Woods was found to be impaired and unable to safely operate a vehicle, according to the report.

He is set to appear for an arraignment on the charges on 23 April in Stuart, Florida.

Next week, Woods is scheduled to attend the Champions Dinner at Augusta National ahead of the 90th Masters.

Woods has not competed in a top-level golf event since the 2024 British Open. He suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March 2025 and underwent back surgery last October.

Last week he took part in a TGL simulator indoor golf event and had talked about a possible return at the Masters.

– © AFP 2026