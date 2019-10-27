This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Superb 63 puts McIlroy in top five as Tiger pushes for a Monday victory in Japan

Shane Lowry holds the clubhouse lead of the 30 men who have completed all four rounds.

By AFP Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 8:48 AM
Sunday attire: Woods at the Zozo Championship this morning.
Image: Lee Jin-man
Image: Lee Jin-man

TIGER WOODS CLOSED in on a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory overnight with a third-round 66 to move to 16-under par at the weather-delayed Zozo Championship while Rory McIlroy leapt into the top five after a 63.

The US Masters champion extended his two-shot overnight lead to a three-stroke cushion over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama who had a five-under 65 to be 13-under.

A shot further back was US Open Champion Gary Woodland who carded a 68 before the leaders dashed into the clubhouse for a rapid lunch.

They were due to head straight back out to tee off their final round at 2pm (5am Irish time) which will finish on Monday morning because of the 4:50pm sunset.

Now sitting on -11, McIlroy had a horrible two-over 72 on Thursday, but followed up his Saturday 65 with a superb 63, equalling the low round of the week, containing six birdies and an eagle at the 18th.

japan-golf-zozo-championship McIlroy watches a drive from the 3rd. Source: Lee Jin-man

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry was among the 30 players to complete a fourth round on a hectic condensed weekend schedule. The Offaly man holds the clubhouse lead thanks to a final-round 65 that left him with a closing score of -8.

Should Woods win, he will tie Sam Snead’s all-time record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

He started sloppily with a three-putt at the first but quickly regained momentum with a pinpoint eight-iron to six feet at the short third.

With the sellout crowds allowed back in after almost 10 inches of rain fell on the course during Friday’s suspension of play, Japan’s number one Matsuyama was giving them plenty to cheer.

Matsuyama started four behind Woods but a birdie on the last in a second 65 of the week took him into second on his own, three behind the leader.

Woods, whose 64 on Thursday was his lowest season-opening round of his long career, was holding a 36-hole lead on his own for the first time since the 2013 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The 15-time major champion had won on 38 of the 49 previous occasions he held the lead going into the third round and showed no signs of wanting to relinquish it.

When Woods knocked his sixth birdie of the round at the 13th he was five clear but he dropped a second shot at the par-five 14th when he failed to get up and down.

