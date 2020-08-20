This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger starts with 68 at PGA Northern Trust playoff opener and McIlroy a shot further back

Woods seeks an 83rd career US PGA title to break the all-time record he shares with Sam Snead.

By AFP Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 8:40 PM
1 hour ago 849 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5181505
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Image: PA
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Image: PA

REIGNING MASTERS CHAMPIONS Tiger Woods fired a three-under par 68 in Thursday’s opening round of the Northern Trust, the first event of the US PGA FedEx Cup playoffs.

After a closing bogey, Woods reached the clubhouse at TPC Boston four shots behind early leader Harris English, who had seven birdies and an eagle in his opening 64.

Woods, 44, seeks an 83rd career US PGA title to break the all-time record he shares with Sam Snead.

The tournament is the first of three season-ending PGA playoff events, with the top 70 in season points after this week advancing to next week’s BMW Championship and the 30 points leader after that moving into the Tour Championhip next month at East Lake in Atlanta.

At 49th in points, Woods is safely into the BMW field and the 15-time major winner says he will play if needed in order to reach the title showdown.

Woods, who began on the back nine, fired his tee shot at the par-4 13th beyond a cart path to the right, found the rough with his next two shots and was inches off on a 30-foot par chip to settle for bogey.

Woods answered with a birdie at the par-5 18th, reaching the green in two and tapping in from three feet.

At the par-3 third, Woods holed a 16-foot birdie putt, then found a greenside bunker off the tee at the par-4 fourth, chipped out to four feet and rolled in his birdie putt.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Woods sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-5 seventh, then sank a birdie putt from just inside seven feet at the par-3 eighth to reach 4-under.

But Woods stumbled home from there, finding the right rough and a native area at the par-4 ninth before chipping to 16 feet and two-putting for a closing bogey.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

saferedirecturl=”https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.afp.com/&source=gmail&ust=1576514643530000&usg=AFQjCNHH56cqRCrS1lmckO0YdQbhhxUmeQ”>© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie