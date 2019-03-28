'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39

Australia's all-time leading goalscorer has called time on his career at 39.

TIM CAHILL HAS confirmed his retirement from football.

Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer quit international duty last year but continued playing for Indian outfit Jamshedpur.

Former Everton midfielder Cahill, though, will not be seeking another contract and will retire at the age of 39.

Cahill instead plans to take the first steps towards becoming a coach, although he is also exploring alternative options.

“No, I’m an old man now in football years,” Cahill told Optus Sport when asked if he would play on.

I’d love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India.

“But I’m interested in TV, going to start my A Licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit.

“It was amazing to play in four big continents. I had a great career and I’m really thankful.

“I’m someone that massively respects the game and I’ll take my time to learn more.

“Coaching is something that’s definitely going to be on the horizon.”

Cahill played for clubs including Millwall, Melbourne City, New York Red Bulls and Shanghai Shenhua during his career, while he scored 56 times in 226 Premier League appearances for Everton.

He hit 50 goals in 108 international appearances, scored his country’s first ever World Cup goal in 2014 and fired Australia to glory at the Asian Cup in 2015.

