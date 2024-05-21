Advertisement
A general view of Semple Stadium. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
GAA

RTÉ confirm Tipperary-Clare clash will be shown free-to-air

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is 4pm and will be broadcast on the RTÉ News channel as well as RTÉ Player.
3.32pm, 21 May 2024
THE MUNSTER SENIOR hurling championship clash between Tipperary and Clare this Sunday will be free-to-air.

RTÉ have confirmed that it will be available on the RTÉ News channel as well as the RTÉ Player.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 4pm.

Limerick v Waterford from the Gaelic Grounds will be shown at the same time on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2, as well as the RTÉ Player, and it will be preceded by the Leinster Hurling Championship game between Galway and Dublin from Pearse Stadium (throw-in 2.00pm).

