Saturday 23 July 2022
Padraic Maher among Liam Cahill's selectors as he finalises Tipp backroom team

Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan will also join Cahill’s Premier setup.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 10:52 AM
Padraic Maher celebrating Tipp's 2019 All-Ireland success with Liam Sheedy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING manager Liam Cahill has finalised his backroom team for 2022, adding three selectors on top of coach Michael Bevans whose involvement had already been confirmed.

Three-time All-Ireland winner and six-time All-Star Padraic Maher has joined Cahill’s setup having been forced to retire from inter-county and club hurling earlier this year.

The Thurles Sarsfield’s man, who is part of the senior management team at his club, is joined by Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan and Clonoulty Rossmore’s TJ Ryan.

Laffan guided his native parish to numerous county titles at various levels and is currently the manager of Laois side Clough Ballacolla with whom he won back-to-back county championships in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan, meanwhile, has already worked with Cahill at minor, U20 and U21 level and previously managed Clonoulty Rossmore’s senior hurling team to county finals in 2010 and 2011.

