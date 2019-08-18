'Everything we f***ing dreamed of': Callanan overjoyed as Tipp triumph

VICTORIOUS TIPPERARY HURLING captain Seamus Callanan turned the praise towards the collective Premier panel after a 3-25 to 0-20 All-Ireland final romp over Kilkenny at Croke Park this afternoon.

Callanan capped a remarkable run of goal-scoring by netting in the Championship for an eighth straight match this year, but when the stat was put to him on RTE post-match, he attempted to shrug it off by saying:

“That doesn’t really matter when you have a performance like that from everyone else,” said the inspirational forward.

“You see lads coming out of the back catching high ball, constantly driving out. It’s a complete effort from everyone there in the 40-man panel. So we’ll enjoy this. It’s brilliant.”

The Drom and Inch man said it was ‘every hurler’s dream’ to climb the steps in the Hogan Stand and lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, and he was certainly excited after sealing an emphatic win over the Cats.

“Just incredible. It’s everything we fucking dreamed of.

“We put in so much work and to finally get there in the end of it is such an unbelievable feeling. I’m so proud of that group there.”

The match was tilted Tipp’s way before the interval when Richie Hogan was shown the line for a clash with Cathal Barrett. And Callanan praised his side for sticking to the plan even when playing 15 on 14.

“We handled it well, playing our game and implementing our strategies on the game.

“We didn’t deviate even though we had a numerical advantage. It’s just great. We believed in the process.”

