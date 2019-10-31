7 for champions Tipperary and 3 for Kilkenny - the 2019 All-Star Hurling team

ALL-IRELAND KINGPINS Tipperary have claimed seven winners following the announcement of the 2019 GAA-GPA PwC All-Star team.

Horgan, O'Keeffe, Callanan, Gillane and Reid have all been honoured.

Captain Seamus Callanan is the only Tipperary forward honoured along with midfielder Noel McGrath. The defensive quartet of Ronan, Padraic and Brendan Maher are recognised along with Cathal Barrett with goalkeeper Brian Hogan the only first-time Tipperary winner.

Brendan Maher and Noel McGrath celebrate Tipperary's All-Ireland triumph. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There are three Kilkenny players who will receive awards – Padraig Walsh, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly – while Wexford duo Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Lee Chin are both selected. Limerick’s Sean Finn and Aaron Gillane, along with Cork’s Patrick Horgan complete the fifteen chosen.

Wexford hurler Lee Chin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s a significant occasion for Hogan as he emulates his father Ken in claiming an All-Star, the first Tipperary family to achieve that distinction. He is a first-time winner along with O’Keeffe, Chin and Gillane.

This year marks Wexford’s first All-Star since 2004 and it is their highest number of players involved since their All-Ireland triumph in 1996. Finn and Horgan are the only players from the 2018 team to claim All-Stars again this season.

Limerick's Sean Finn and Cork's Patrick Horgan in opposition last February. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

For a group of hurlers, it is the latest award in their stellar careers. Padraic Maher wins his sixth, joining Tipperary greats Nicky English and Eoin Kelly on that amount. The trio nominated for the 2019 Hurler of the Year award – Reid, Callanan and Horgan – will all collect their fourth while Tipperary pair Brendan Maher and Noel McGrath will both receive their third.

GAA President John Horan chaired a selection committee made up of Gaelic Games writers from the national media to decide on the team earlier this week.

The 15 outstanding players from 2019 will be presented with their accolades at the All-Star ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre tomorrow night.

2019 Hurling All-Star team:

Goalkeeper

1. Brian Hogan (Tipperary – Lorrha-Dorrha)

Defenders

2. Sean Finn (Limerick – Bruff) – Previous winner in 2018

3. Ronan Maher (Tipperary – Thurles Sarsfields) – Previous winner in 2016

4. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary – Hollycross-Ballycahill) – Previous winner in 2016

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary – Borris-Ileigh) – Previous winner in 2010 and 2014

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny – Tullaroan) – Previous winner in 2016

7. Padraic Maher (Tipperary – Thurles Sarsfields) – Previous winner in 2009, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2017

Midfielders

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary – Loughmore-Castleiney) – Previous winner in 2009 and 2010

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford – St Anne’s)

Forwards

10. Lee Chin (Wexford – Faythe Harriers)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – Previous winner in 2012, 2014, and 2015

12. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – Previous winner in 2014

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary – Drom-Inch) – Previous winner in 2014, 2015 and 2016

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork – Glen Rovers) – Previous winner in 2013, 2017 and 2018

