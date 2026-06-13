Hat-trick hero Dunne inspires Tipperary to All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork

Tipperary 5-18

Cork 2-19

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

CHRIS DUNNE BAGGED 3-5 as Tipperary staged a three-goal final-quarter comeback to overwhelm Cork and reach their third All-Ireland minor hurling final in five years.

The final scoreline was deceptive as the Munster champions trailed by four after 46 minutes before outgunning the Rebels by 3-8 to 0-5 down the stretch in front of 2,505 fans at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Dunne’s 3-5 featured 3-1 from play and two sideline cuts, while Éanna Tucker (1-4), Josh Moroney (1-1), and Conall Morrisson (0-4) all chipped in to book their spot in a final against either Limerick or Galway. Bobby Power led the Cork charge with 2-8 (2-1 from play).

Bobby Power celebrates scoring a goal for Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Against a strong wind, Tipp started brightly with Morrisson’s beautiful flick up and point pushing them two clear. Once Cork got going, they racked up 1-3 without reply. Power slotted a pair of frees, and when Callum Coffey’s shot came back off the post, the Ballincollig poacher hoovered up the break to blast to the net.

Morrisson gave the first glimpse of his high fielding abilities before turning for goal, but Marley Walsh repelled his stinging shot. A good block by Daniel Groome was rewarded with a fine piece of skill by Chris Dunne to swing over a sideline cut.

Liam O’Regan launched a monster point to restore Cork’s lead of four and Coffey even had a half-chance blocked by Conor Collins to leap further ahead. Morrisson’s forward work rate came to the fore by blocking consecutive Cork clearances for Conor Kennedy and Shane Ryan points.

Shane Ryan of Tipperary in action against the Cork backline. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Coffey claimed a superb catch to point and then got another run on goal, which was only ended by Collins’ recovering to hook his attempt. Cormac Murphy ensured they left with a point for 1-6 to 0-5.

However, that four-point lead would flip as Tipp blitzed Cork for 2-2 in the space of three minutes. It began with KJ Dunne racing onto a long puck-out, and though his shot was saved by Walsh, Tucker was in the right place to tap in the rebound.

After KJ Dunne had received some treatment, Tucker picked off the Cork puck-out and fed Chris Dunne, whose bouncer was saved by Walsh. However, the Gortnahoe-Glengoole forward followed in to rob Walsh’s attempted pass and rolled the sliotar home to spark the vocal Tipp crowd to life again.

Eanna Tucker celebrates a score for Tipperary. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

With a matter of seconds, Morrisson had added the next two points, featuring another high catch, for 2-7 to 1-6. Although rocked by those concessions, Cork would land the final three points from play of the half via Ryan Cagney, Power, and Seán Riordan to leave them 2-8 to 1-9 behind at half-time.

A Power free halved the deficit, but now wind-assisted, Tipp had the next pair. Chris Dunne slotted an even better sideline cut, from close to the 21, before Zach O’Keeffe robbed the puck-out to score.

Chris Dunne’s next free, a close-range goal effort, was saved on the line by full-back Finn Cahill and Cork countered for a Sam McCarthy point. That proved a turning point as they soon made it 1-4 without reply.

Riordan’s run created the goal. Cagney looked bottled up, but managed to release the sliotar for Power to fire a rocket into the far top corner. Further points by Power, having drawn the foul, and McCarthy made it 2-14 to 2-10 at the three-quarter mark.

Tipp substitute Moroney had one goal chance snuffed out, but when he got the next after good work by Morrisson and KJ Dunne, he stitched it in the corner of the net to bring them back within one.

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Tipperary manager James Woodlock. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy’s third doubled Cork’s lead, but goal-hungry Tipp found the lead in the 52nd minute. Chris Dunne charged down the right and somehow magicked up a bullet finish from the tightest of angles; 4-10 to 2-15.

A Power free levelled. When Chris Dunne missed a corresponding effort at the other end, he more than compensated by robbing a Cork defender and rifling his hat-trick goal to the far corner for 5-10 to 2-16.

Stephen McHugh and two Power frees got Cork back within two points on three subsequent occasions.

Meanwhile, Moroney lashed over when eyeing goal and Tucker pointed. They would fire the last six points in a row, with five in stoppage time. Tucker added three in quick succession between Chris Dunne, KJ Dunne, and Morrisson scores.

Scorers for Tipperary: Chris Dunne 3-5 (0-2f, 0-2s/l), Éanna Tucker 1-4, Josh Moroney 1-1, Conall Morrisson 0-4, Shane Ryan 0-1, Conor Kennedy 0-1, Zach O’Keeffe 0-1, KJ Dunne 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Bobby Power 2-8 (0-7f), Sam McCarthy 0-3, Seán Riordan 0-2, Ryan Cagney 0-2, Stephen McHugh 0-1, Cormac Murphy 0-1, Callum Coffey 0-1, Liam O’Regan 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Connolly (Carrick Swan)

2. Colm Ryan (Newport), 3. Daniel Groome (Borris-Ileigh), 4. Conor Collins (Galtee Rovers, captain)

7. Travis McLoughlin (Cahir), 6. James Finn (Golden-Kilfeacle), 5. Oisín Kennedy (Newport)

8. Shane Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 9. Hugo Healy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Conor Kennedy (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 11. Conall Morrisson (Moyle Rovers), 12. Éanna Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Zach O’Keeffe (Holycross-Ballycahill), 14. Chris Dunne (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), 15. KJ Dunne (Toomevara)

Subs

20. Josh Moroney (Ballina) for O’Keeffe (42)

18. Ciarán Gantley (Cappawhite) for Healy (60)

17. Seán Burke (JK Brackens) for S Ryan (60+1)

19. Rian McGrath (Kiladangan) for C Dunne (60+5)

Cork

1. Marley Walsh (Youghal)

2. Jack Batterberry (Castletownroche), 3. Finn Cahill (Midleton), 4. Nathan Coffey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Eoin Considine (Sarsfields, captain), 6. Dave Nolan (Erin’s Own), 18. Liam O’Regan (St Finbarr’s)

8. Alfie Hennessey (Midleton), 9. Stephen McHugh (Newtownshandrum)

10. Cormac Murphy (Ballinora), 11. Seán Riordan (Kilworth), 12. Ryan Cagney (Mallow)

13. Callum Coffey (Na Piarsaigh), 15. Sam McCarthy (Castlelyons), 14. Bobby Power (Ballincollig)

Subs:

20. Tadhg McCarthy (Watergrasshill) for Murphy (39)

17. Cathal Barry (Bride Rovers) for S McCarthy (56)

22. Conor Ronayne (Dungourney) for Cagney (60+1)

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)

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