Darragh McCarthy stars as high-flying Tipperary defeat Cork in Thurles

Tipperary 2-22

Cork 1-21

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY REASSERTED THEIR home fortress and status as the Division 1A table-toppers with a resolute four-point victory over Cork at Semple Stadium.

Darragh McCarthy enjoyed an inspired first half to finish with 0-10 (five from play) and substitute Dylan Walsh added the killer goal as 11 points from Darragh Fitzgibbon wasn’t enough for the visitors.

Thurles has been a happy hunting ground for the Rebels in recent years, leaving with 12- and 18-point wins over the hosts on their last two visits, but Tipp put on a determined showing in front of 11,357 fans.

Cork handed first league starts to Micheál Mullins and Robbie Cotter and gave first appearances to Diarmuid Healy and Jack Cahalane off the bench, while Joe Caesar made his senior debut for Tipp.

After a minute’s silence for jockey Michael O’Sullivan, Tipp struck for the first goal in the fourth minute.

Alan Tynan soared highest to claim the puck-out and released Jake Morris into space. The vice-captain only had eyes for the net and found it with his bouncing finish for a 1-1 to 0-3 lead.

Cork were back ahead with a green-flag response in the eighth minute. From a short puck-out, Tim O’Mahony’s fine pass picked out Shane Barrett’s run and Cork walked it in from there. Brian Hayes rounded the keeper to apply the final touch.

They traded further goal chances soon after. A loose pull by Niall O’Leary went straight to McCarthy who whizzed over the bar. Then Barrett broke free again but his low bullet was saved well by Barry Hogan.

McCarthy was piecing together his best senior display yet as he reeled off four points in a row, including three from play, to edge Tipp back ahead.

Micheál Mullins equalised as Cork rallied but Tipp closed out the half stronger with three in-a-row.

It ended with McCarthy landing his best score of the half while falling by the sideline to raise a huge cheer from the home crowd. His 0-8 total (five from play) made it 1-12 to 1-11 at the break.

Tipperary's Jason Forde in action against Cork's Tim O'Mahony. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Pat Ryan swapped Niall O’Leary across onto McCarthy during the interval and although Tipp restarted with a couple of Gearóid O’Connor points and a Tynan peach, Cork began to get a grip on this game.

The visitors struck four in-a-row with substitutes Patrick Horgan and Diarmuid Healy quickly off the mark.

But no sooner were they level than Tipp’s revival brought 1-3 without reply. After sniping a point, Craig Morgan made the burst forward to create the goal for half-time replacement Walsh to beat the keeper.

Cork couldn’t get any closer than four although Hogan had to save from Barrett and intercept from Hayes to protect their cushion.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-10 (5 frees), Jake Morris 1-1, Dylan Walsh 1-0, Gearóid O’Connor and Jason Forde 0-3 each, Ronan Maher (1 free), Craig Morgan, Willie Connors, Alan Tynan and Oisín O’Donoghue all 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-11 (6 frees, 1 65), Brian Hayes 1-0, Patrick Horgan 0-3 (1 free), Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Micheál Mullins, Cormac O’Brien, Shane Barrett, Jack O’Connor and Diarmuid Healy all 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 7. Michael Breen (Ballina), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

5. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 4. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), 12. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

15. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall), 14. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

Subs

26. Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry) for Kenneally (h-t)

24. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) for Connors (55)

18. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines) for O’Mara (56)

21. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Forde (67)

22. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for O’Connor (70)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney, captain), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

Subs

26. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Cotter (46)

23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for O’Flynn (47)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for O’Mahony (49)

25. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Connor (55)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Twomey (63, inj)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)