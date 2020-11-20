AFL star Colin O'Riordan on the bench as Tipp show hand for Munster final clash with Cork

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL MANAGER David Power has named his side to face Cork in Sunday’s Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in 1.30pm, live on RTÉ].
Sydney Swans Aussie Rules star Colin O’Riordan is named on the bench having been released for the provincial showdown, where he’ll come face to face with AFL counterpart and Rebels goalscoring hero Mark Keane.
Elsewhere, Steven O’Brien returns to the Tipp midfield after recovering from injury, though Power has to plan without the services of Jack Kennedy and Riain Quigley.
Captain Conor Sweeney, who scored that glorious equaliser to send the Limerick game to extra-time starts at full-forward, while matchwinner that day, Brian Fox, is named in the corner.
Cork are expected to name their team tonight, and this article will be updated if so (star defender Sean Powter is a major doubt, according to reports). Having dumped Kerry out in the semi-final two weeks ago, Ronan McCarthy’s men are looking to land their first Munster football title in eight years.
The Premier county, on the other hand, are looking to lift the silverware for the first time since 1935 on a poignant weekend — the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Tipperary
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe
8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina
9. Liam Casey – Cahir
10. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
13. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
14. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen (captain)
15. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Subs
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers
18. Dáire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19. Colin O’Riordan – Killea
20. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
21. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
22. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
23. Philip Austin – Borrisokane
24. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
25. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
26. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers.
