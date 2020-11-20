AFL star Colin O'Riordan on the bench as Tipp show hand for Munster final clash with Cork

Colin O'Riordan in action for Tipperary in 2015 before he went to Australia.

Colin O'Riordan in action for Tipperary in 2015 before he went to Australia.

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL MANAGER David Power has named his side to face Cork in Sunday’s Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in 1.30pm, live on RTÉ].

Sydney Swans Aussie Rules star Colin O’Riordan is named on the bench having been released for the provincial showdown, where he’ll come face to face with AFL counterpart and Rebels goalscoring hero Mark Keane.

Elsewhere, Steven O’Brien returns to the Tipp midfield after recovering from injury, though Power has to plan without the services of Jack Kennedy and Riain Quigley.

Captain Conor Sweeney, who scored that glorious equaliser to send the Limerick game to extra-time starts at full-forward, while matchwinner that day, Brian Fox, is named in the corner.

Cork are expected to name their team tonight, and this article will be updated if so (star defender Sean Powter is a major doubt, according to reports). Having dumped Kerry out in the semi-final two weeks ago, Ronan McCarthy’s men are looking to land their first Munster football title in eight years.

The Premier county, on the other hand, are looking to lift the silverware for the first time since 1935 on a poignant weekend — the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe

8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

13. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

14. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen (captain)

15. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Subs

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers

18. Dáire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Colin O’Riordan – Killea

20. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials

21. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

22. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials

23. Philip Austin – Borrisokane

24. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

25. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers

26. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers.

