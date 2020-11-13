BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 13 November 2020
Bonner Maher returns in one of three Tipperary changes for Cork clash

Dan McCormack also starts with Niall O’Meara moving to wing half-back.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Nov 2020, 9:19 PM
Patrick 'Bonner' Maher lifting the Liam MacCarthy last summer.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Sheedy has made three changes to his starting side ahead of their All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifier against Cork tomorrow.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, Dan McCormack and Michael Breen come in to the XV ahead of the LIT Gaelic Grounds showdown [throw-in 4pm].

Maher returns to the inter-county stage having suffered a cruciate knee ligament rupture against Limerick in last year’s championship.

Niall O’Meara is named at wing half-back, with injury ruling Barry Heffernan out of the defence. Sean O’Brien and Mark Kehoe are the other players who make way from the side who lost to the Treaty last time out, with several other positional changes on show.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
7. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch) – captain
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

