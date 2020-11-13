Bonner Maher returns in one of three Tipperary changes for Cork clash

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Sheedy has made three changes to his starting side ahead of their All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifier against Cork tomorrow.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, Dan McCormack and Michael Breen come in to the XV ahead of the LIT Gaelic Grounds showdown [throw-in 4pm].

Maher returns to the inter-county stage having suffered a cruciate knee ligament rupture against Limerick in last year’s championship.

Niall O’Meara is named at wing half-back, with injury ruling Barry Heffernan out of the defence. Sean O’Brien and Mark Kehoe are the other players who make way from the side who lost to the Treaty last time out, with several other positional changes on show.

The Tipperary senior hurling team to play Cork in Saturday's Round 2 Qualifier pic.twitter.com/1MfhF2tTLj — Tipperary Supporters Club (@TippSupporters) November 13, 2020

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

5. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch) – captain

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).