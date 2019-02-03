McGrath grabs draw for Tipperary against Fermanagh in stoppage-time

Tipperary 2-5

Fermanagh 2-5

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

LIAM MCGRATH KICKED an equaliser from 40 metres in the fourth minute of injury-time to snatch a draw for Tipperary in a dramatic finish.

Tipp looked set for their first win of the campaign when Brian Fox pounced for his second goal late in the game.

But Fermanagh hit back with a goal from a penalty from Sean Quigley to edge back in front before McGrath kept is nerve to salvage a draw at the death.

Tipperary led by 1-1 to 0-2 at the end of a poor opening half where both sides packed out their defence when they didn’t have the ball.

There were only 667 supporters in Semple Stadium and they saw little to enthuse them in the opening half where none of the starting forwards scored from play.

The decisive score came after six minutes when a shot from Brian Fox dropped short but Fermanagh goalkeeper Thomas Treacy fumbled it and the ball dribbled over the line for the opening score.

Fermanagh shot seven wides to Tipperary’s five in the opening half with Sean Quigley kicking four of them, three from placed balls.

Midfielder Ryan Jones got Fermanagh’s opening point after 13 minutes and Quigley added a free eleven minutes later.

Fermanagh goalkeeper Treacy did well to deny Liam Boland before wing-back Kevin Fahey increased Tipperary’s lead four minutes before the break to lead by two at half-time.

The tempo of the game increased after the restart with Quigley, with a free, and Philip Austin exchanging points.

Liam Casey pushed Tipp three clear after a good intercept and run from wing-back Jimmy Feehan after 45 minutes to lead by 1-3 to 0-3.

Fermanagh drew level after 58 minutes with a neat finish to the net by Conall Jones after being set up by Ultan Kelm.

Conor Sweeney edged Tipp back in front before Quigley levelled superbly from the right wing with five minutes left.

Ciaran Corrigan put Fermanagh in front before Fox struck for his second goal as the game slipped into stoppage time.

But Quigley hit back with a goal from a penalty after a foot-block to edge Fermanagh back in front.

However, there was time for a final twist as McGrath kept his nerve to land an equaliser in the dying seconds.

Scorers for Tipperary: Brian Fox 2-0, Kevin Fahey 0-1, Liam Casey 0-1, Philip Austion 0-1, Conor Sweeney 0-1 (f), Liam McGrath 0-1 (f).

Scorers for Fermanagh: Sean Quigley 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Conall Jones 1-0, Ryan Jones 0-1, Ciaran Corrigan 0-1.

Tiperary

1 Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2 Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3 John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4 Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5 Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

20 Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

7 Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8 Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9 Liam Casey (Cahir)

10 Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

11 Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12 Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13 Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

14 Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

15 Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

22 Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) for Moloney (36)

18 Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) for Boland (51)

19 Dan O’Meara (Kildangan) for Austin (58)

16 Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials) for Comerford (69)

21 Paddy Codd (Killenaule) for Feehan (72)

Fermanagh

1 Thomas Treacy (Devenish)

2 Jonny Cassidy (Enniskillen Gaels)

19 Tiarnan Daly (Derrygonnelly)

6 Lee Cullen (Belnaleck)

7 Kane Connor (Belnaleck)

11 Declan McCusker (Ederney St Josephs)

4 James McMahon (Roslea)

8 Eoin Donnelly (Coa)

9 Ryan Jones (Derrygonnelly)

25 Shane McGullion (Derrygonnelly)

14 Conall Jones (Derrygonnelly)

12 Aidan Breen (Tempo)

13 Daniel Teague (Maguiresbridge)

23 Sean Quigley (Roslea)

10 Ciaran Corrigan (Maguiresbridge)

Substitutes:

26 Paul McCusker (Ederney St Josephs) for McGullion (31)

22 Ryan Lyons (Erne Gaels) for Daly (36)

21 Garvan Jones (Derrygonnelly) for Teague (40)

5 Ultan Kelm (Erne Gaels) for McCusker (53)

24 Daragh McGurn (Belnaleck) for McMahon (57)

Referee: Rory Hickey (Clare).