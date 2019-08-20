In pics: Fans turn out in huge numbers for Tipperary's victorious homecoming celebrations

THE ALL-IRELAND hurling champions Tipperary were welcomed back to Semple Stadium last night with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in front of an estimated 30,000 supporters.
The Premier County defeated old rivals Kilkenny in Sunday’s final to lift their third title this decade, making it their most successful spell since the 1960s.
Manager Liam Sheedy and captain Seamus Callanan led the way as players, backroom team members, officials, family members and supporters enjoyed the victorious homecoming celebrations.
Seamus Callanan and manager Liam Sheedy bring out the trophySource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The Tipperary squad in front of the fansSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Liam Sheedy celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy CupSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Seamus Callanan speaks to the supportersSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Noel McGrath lifts the All-Ireland trophySource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The injured Patrick 'Bonner' Maher enjoys his momentSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Brendan Maher lifts up the Liam MacCarthy CupSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tipperary players celebrateSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Fans at Semple StadiumSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of the support at Semple StadiumSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The Tipperary squadSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tipperary players show off the trophy to the crowdSource: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
- Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO" title="">
COMMENTS (3)