In pics: Fans turn out in huge numbers for Tipperary's victorious homecoming celebrations

Around 30,000 supporters were at Semple Stadium last night to greet Liam Sheedy and his team.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,653 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4774344

THE ALL-IRELAND hurling champions Tipperary were welcomed back to Semple Stadium last night with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in front of an estimated 30,000 supporters.

The Premier County defeated old rivals Kilkenny in Sunday’s final to lift their third title this decade, making it their most successful spell since the 1960s. 

Manager Liam Sheedy and captain Seamus Callanan led the way as players, backroom team members, officials, family members and supporters enjoyed the victorious homecoming celebrations.

1 / 12
1 / 12

  • Seamus Callanan and manager Liam Sheedy bring out the trophy

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • The Tipperary squad in front of the fans

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Liam Sheedy celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Seamus Callanan speaks to the supporters

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Noel McGrath lifts the All-Ireland trophy

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • The injured Patrick 'Bonner' Maher enjoys his moment

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Brendan Maher lifts up the Liam MacCarthy Cup

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Tipperary players celebrate

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Fans at Semple Stadium

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • A view of the support at Semple Stadium

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • The Tipperary squad

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

  • Tipperary players show off the trophy to the crowd

    Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

