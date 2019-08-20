In pics: Fans turn out in huge numbers for Tipperary's victorious homecoming celebrations

THE ALL-IRELAND hurling champions Tipperary were welcomed back to Semple Stadium last night with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in front of an estimated 30,000 supporters.

The Premier County defeated old rivals Kilkenny in Sunday’s final to lift their third title this decade, making it their most successful spell since the 1960s.

Manager Liam Sheedy and captain Seamus Callanan led the way as players, backroom team members, officials, family members and supporters enjoyed the victorious homecoming celebrations.