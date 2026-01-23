More Stories
Tipperary name 10 All-Ireland final starters for first National League game vs Galway

The Premier County have named two debutants.
10.32am, 23 Jan 2026

TEN STARTERS FROM Tipperary’s 2025 All-Ireland Hurling final win vs Cork have been named in Liam Cahill’s side for Saturday’s Allianz League opener against Galway.

Young superstar Darragh McCarthy is named at number 13, off the back off his stunning Liam MacCarthy final appearance, where he scored 1-13.

At the back, Bryan O’Mara starts at 6 looking to continue his excellent sweeping form which played a crucial role in Cork’s second-half collapse last summer.

Seamus Kennedy, Oisín O’Donoghue, Cathal O’Reilly, Joe Caesar and Jack Leamy join the ten starters from July, with debutants O’Reilly and Leamy named at corner back and corner forward, respectively.

The game will get underway at 7:30 in the BD Semple Stadium, with the game broadcasted live on RTÉ2.

TIPPERARY TEAM:

1) Rhys Skelly

2) Cathal O’Reilly

3) Robert Doyle

4) Michael Breen

5) Joe Caesar

6) Bryan O’Mara

7) Seamus Kennedy

8) Willie Connors

9) Conor Stakelum

10) Jake Morris (c)

11) Andrew Ormond

12) Sam O’Farrell

13) Darragh McCarthy

14) Oisin O’Donoghue

15) Jack Leamy

