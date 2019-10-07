Here are the latest Tipperary and Kilkenny hurling championship draws

Tipperary team-mates Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher will be in opposition next weekend.

SEVERAL MEMBERS OF Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning squad will face off next weekend after the draw was made last night for the county’s senior hurling quarter-finals.

Reigning champions Clonoulty-Rossmore, who saw off Loughmore-Castleiney after extra-time in yesterday’s preliminary round, will meet Kilruane MacDonaghs, who can call on Niall O’Meara and Jerome Cahill, next Sunday afternoon.

Borris-Ileigh duo Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack will be in opposition to All-Ireland winning captain Seamus Callanan, who will feature for Drom-Inch, in the other quarter-final tie next Sunday.

On Saturday there will be an all-north tie between 2016 finalists Kiladangan, the club of Willie Connors, and last year’s semi-finalists Toomevara.

2018 beaten finalists Nenagh Éire Óg, who have Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris in their ranks, meet Éire Óg Annacarty, also on Saturday.

Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals

Saturday 12 October

Toomevara v Kiladangan, Cloughjordan, 1.45pm.

Nenagh Éire Og v Éire Óg Annacarty, The Ragg, 4pm.

Sunday 13 October

Borris-Ileigh v Drom Inch, Holycross, 1.30pm.

Kilruane MacDonaghs v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Templetuohy, 4pm.

All games are stand-alone games due to the weather and for the protection of pitches. If games finish level after extra time. The replay will be the following Wednesday night (16th) — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 6, 2019 Source: Tipperary GAA /Twitter

The senior football draw was also made in Tipperary for the semi-final stage with 2016 winners Loughmore-Castleiney set to take on 2017 kingpins Clonmel Commercials. 2018 champions Moyle Rovers will face JK Brackens.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny the semi-final draw took place last night for the senior hurling championship. Erins Own, victors over Dicksboro on Saturday, will face James Stephens, who defeated Rower-Inistioge yesterday.

The winners of the two remaining quarter-finals will meet in the other semi-final. O’Loughlin Gaels and Mullinavat must replay next weekend after Saturday’s draw while Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Clara after their game on Saturday was postponed due to the tragic passing of a Ballyhale club member.

Kilkenny senior hurling fixtures

Saturday 12 October

O’Loughlin Gaels v Mullinavat, Bennettsbridge, 12.15pm.

Sunday 13 October

Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Danesfort, 12pm.

Erins Own v James Stephens, Nowlan Park, 4pm.

