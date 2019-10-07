This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the latest Tipperary and Kilkenny hurling championship draws

Quarter-final action in Tipperary next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 7 Oct 2019, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago 2,138 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4840187
Tipperary team-mates Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher will be in opposition next weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SEVERAL MEMBERS OF Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning squad will face off next weekend after the draw was made last night for the county’s senior hurling quarter-finals.

Reigning champions Clonoulty-Rossmore, who saw off Loughmore-Castleiney after extra-time in yesterday’s preliminary round, will meet Kilruane MacDonaghs, who can call on Niall O’Meara and Jerome Cahill, next Sunday afternoon. 

Borris-Ileigh duo Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack will be in opposition to All-Ireland winning captain Seamus Callanan, who will feature for Drom-Inch, in the other quarter-final tie next Sunday.

On Saturday there will be an all-north tie between 2016 finalists Kiladangan, the club of Willie Connors, and last year’s semi-finalists Toomevara.

2018 beaten finalists Nenagh Éire Óg, who have Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris in their ranks, meet Éire Óg Annacarty, also on Saturday.

Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals

Saturday 12 October

  • Toomevara v Kiladangan, Cloughjordan, 1.45pm.
  • Nenagh Éire Og v Éire Óg Annacarty, The Ragg, 4pm.

Sunday 13 October

  • Borris-Ileigh v Drom Inch, Holycross, 1.30pm.
  • Kilruane MacDonaghs v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Templetuohy, 4pm.

The senior football draw was also made in Tipperary for the semi-final stage with 2016 winners Loughmore-Castleiney set to take on 2017 kingpins Clonmel Commercials. 2018 champions Moyle Rovers will face JK Brackens.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny the semi-final draw took place last night for the senior hurling championship. Erins Own, victors over Dicksboro on Saturday, will face James Stephens, who defeated Rower-Inistioge yesterday.

The winners of the two remaining quarter-finals will meet in the other semi-final. O’Loughlin Gaels and Mullinavat must replay next weekend after Saturday’s draw while Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Clara after their game on Saturday was postponed due to the tragic passing of a Ballyhale club member.

Kilkenny senior hurling fixtures

Saturday 12 October

  • O’Loughlin Gaels v Mullinavat, Bennettsbridge, 12.15pm.

Sunday 13 October

  • Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Danesfort, 12pm.
  • Erins Own v James Stephens, Nowlan Park, 4pm.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

