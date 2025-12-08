Tipperary GAA release trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary about All-Ireland quest

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE released a trailer for a behind-the-scenes documentary which tells the story of the county’s run to All-Ireland hurling glory in 2025.

The trailer for ‘Blue To Gold’ contains interviews with players and manager Liam Cahill explaining how the team recovered from a poor campaign in 2024 to finishing this season with the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Following an inquiry from The42, Tipperary GAA have revealed that the documentary will be “landing this Christmas behind a paywall” as part of a fundraiser for the senior county team.

“The documentary delivers exclusive access and never-before-seen footage from inside the camp as Tipp went from blue to gold. This is a fundraiser initiative with all funds going towards the development of our centre of excellence and the Tipperary senior Hurling team.”

