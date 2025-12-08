More Stories
Tipperary's Noel McGrath. Tipperary GAA
FreeCloser Look

Tipperary GAA release trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary about All-Ireland quest

‘Blue To Gold’ will be released this Christmas.
5.41pm, 8 Dec 2025

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE released a trailer for a behind-the-scenes documentary which tells the story of the county’s run to All-Ireland hurling glory in 2025.

The trailer for ‘Blue To Gold’ contains interviews with players and manager Liam Cahill explaining how the team recovered from a poor campaign in 2024 to finishing this season with the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Following an inquiry from The42, Tipperary GAA have revealed that the documentary will be “landing this Christmas behind a paywall” as part of a fundraiser for the senior county team.

“The documentary delivers exclusive access and never-before-seen footage from inside the camp as Tipp went from blue to gold. This is a fundraiser initiative with all funds going towards the development of our centre of excellence and the Tipperary senior Hurling team.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie