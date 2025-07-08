LIAM CAHILL SAYS there was never any possibility of Tipperary’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Kilkenny being retrospectively decided in the boardroom.

The Premier boss insisted he had no concerns that the result could come under question after the scoreboard controversy that affected the final moments of the two-point win.

“It’s human error, that’s the bottom line,” said Cahill.

“A mistake was made, but it had no effect on us or what we wanted to achieve at the end of the day, which was just to get the result.

“Everybody in the GAA, we do our best to try and do things voluntary and keep things as right as we can and, unfortunately, it was just human error. What can be done, only move on.”

When asked if he had sympathy for Kilkenny’s situation, Cahill replied:

“It was out of our control, really. It is unfortunate.

“From the outset, these boys here were just concentrating on getting over the line. Look, you can go into all the ins and outs of it, there were several other passages of play, decisions that work out throughout the 74-plus minutes.

“The reality is that’s what big matches like that are made of and you just roll with the punches and you take the hits.

“We know Kilkenny from the start of time are a huge hurling county and I said that afterwards. Like ourselves, if Kilkenny don’t win it on the field, they ain’t going to bring it to the boardroom, that’s for sure.

“That’s one thing in Tipperary we were fully 100% sure of. Please God, there will be more encounters into the future where maybe the shoe will be on the other foot.”

Cahill said Tipp were going by the scoreboard, although there were some questions over the score.

“For me, we were going on the scoreboard. Through Declan (Laffan) and the lads down the earpiece, there might have been a little query alright.

“But for us, we were playing what was in front of us.”

Jake Morris was under the impression the difference was three points, rather than two, towards the end.

“I didn’t know what the story was when John Donnelly was hitting that shot. We would have been three up (in my head); but to be honest you don’t even think about the score. You are just playing every ball as it comes to you.

“It all happens so quickly but I suppose there was a bit of relief when the ball ended in Bryan O’Meara’s path and he carried it out.”

On Kilkenny, he added:

“They are a serious, proud hurling county with some serious hurlers. They are a really good team.

“Derek Lyng seems to be a really good operator. It is credit to them that they didn’t make as much of a complaint out of it as they could have.

“As Liam said inside, it was a human error. It was unfortunate for them, but it is just the way it goes sometimes. You get the rub of the green sometimes and it fell our way last Sunday.”