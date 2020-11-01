BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 1 November 2020
Gillane hits 2-6 as Limerick defeat Tipperary in Munster hurling battle to seal final place

A final against Waterford on Sunday 15 November awaits.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 5:49 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Limerick 3-23
Tipperary 2-17

IN GLORIOUS SUNSHINE in front of their home fans or toughing it out on miserable, rain-lashed afternoon in Cork.

The conditions do not interrupt Limerick’s relentless winning run as they again succeeded in a showdown with Tipperary today.

Aaron Gillane fired 2-6 and substitute Seamus Flanagan pounced for a third goal late on that acted as the insurance score for John Kiely’s side. They followed up last Sunday’s ten-point success over Clare with this nine-point victory over the 2019 All-Ireland champions and sets them on course for another Munster final appearance, this time with Waterford lying in wait on 15 November.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5f), Seamus Flanagan 1-1, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2f), Cian Lynch, William O’Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty, Graeme Mulcahy, Tom Morrissey 0-2 each, Peter Casey, David Reidy, Pat Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-9 (0-9f), Jake Morris 1-1, John McGrath 1-0, Noel McGrath 0-2, Brendan Maher, Alan Flynn, Niall O’Meara, Michael Breen 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
5. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

9. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

*****************************

The42 GAA Weekly is here! Join hosts Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé as they preview Tipperary v Limerick, Donegal v Tyrone, and the rest of the weekend’s action:


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

