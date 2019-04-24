Tipperary set-up Munster MFC phase 1 final date with Clare after thrilling draw against Limerick

TIPPERARY HAVE BOOKED their place in the final of the first phase of the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship following a draw against Limerick.

The Premier County will take on Clare in that decider on 7 May after the sides previously met last week. Clare secured their spot in the final after scoring a seven-point win in that tie at Cusack Park.

Tipperary and Limerick couldn’t be separated in their Round 3 clash on Wednesday, with both sides hitting 0-10. The sides were also level at half-time, scoring 0-5 each as their encounter went right down to the wire.

Kyle Shelly starred for Tipp and edged his side into a 0-10 0-9 lead before Eliah Riordan responded with a late free for Limerick at the death. The Shannonsiders needed a win in order to progress to the final, but they couldn’t manage to kick the decisive score before the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile, Waterford rallied to score a 1-9 to 2-7 win over Clare, who are still bound for the final against Tipperary despite the result.

The Déise were six points adrift of Clare in the second half before a late surge propelled them to victory.

The Banner led 1-3 0-3 at the break, with Thomas Meenaghan providing the goal for Clare on 20 minutes.

There was a delay to the start of the second half after an ambulance was required to attend to Clare’s Matthew Reidy, who suffered a mouth injury in the opening half.

Clare extended their advantage after the restart and were 1-10 to 0-4 in front before Waterford began to reduce the deficit.

They were still trailing by two points heading into injury-time but a late penalty by DJ Melia helped Waterford over the line to clinch a dramatic victory.

Munster SFC Round 3

Results:

Tipperary 0-10 Limerick 0-10

Waterford 2-7 Clare 1-9

