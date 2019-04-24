This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary set-up Munster MFC phase 1 final date with Clare after thrilling draw against Limerick

Meanwhile, Waterford rallied to edge out the Banner with a dramatic one-point victory.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 10:14 PM
11 minutes ago 457 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4605796
Kyle Shelly starred for the Tipperary minors.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Kyle Shelly starred for the Tipperary minors.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE BOOKED their place in the final of the first phase of the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship following a draw against Limerick.

The Premier County will take on Clare in that decider on 7 May after the sides previously met last week. Clare secured their spot in the final after scoring a seven-point win in that tie at Cusack Park.

Tipperary and Limerick couldn’t be separated in their Round 3 clash on Wednesday, with both sides hitting 0-10. The sides were also level at half-time, scoring 0-5 each as their encounter went right down to the wire. 

Kyle Shelly starred for Tipp and edged his side into a 0-10 0-9 lead before Eliah Riordan responded with a late free for Limerick at the death. The Shannonsiders needed a win in order to progress to the final, but they couldn’t manage to kick the decisive score before the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile, Waterford rallied to score a 1-9 to 2-7 win over Clare, who are still bound for the final against Tipperary despite the result. 

The Déise were six points adrift of Clare in the second half before a late surge propelled them to victory. 

The Banner led 1-3 0-3 at the break, with Thomas Meenaghan providing the goal for Clare on 20 minutes. 

Clare Source: Derrick Lynch Twitter Page.

There was a delay to the start of the second half after an ambulance was required to attend to Clare’s Matthew Reidy, who suffered a mouth injury in the opening half.

Clare extended their advantage after the restart and were 1-10 to 0-4 in front before Waterford began to reduce the deficit.

They were still trailing by two points heading into injury-time but a late penalty by DJ Melia helped Waterford over the line to clinch a dramatic victory.

Munster SFC Round 3

Results:

Tipperary 0-10 Limerick 0-10

Waterford 2-7 Clare 1-9

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

