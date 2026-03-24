O'Donoghue captain as Tipperary name U20 side for Munster opener

TIPPERARY BOSS BRENDAN Cummins has named his starting side as they begin the defence of the county’s All-Ireland U20 hurling title tomorrow night with a Munster opener against Cork.

Cummins, who guided Tipperary to final glory against Kilkenny last year, has unveiled a team that will be captained by senior star Oisin O’Donoghue.

Defenders Cathal O’Reilly and Adam Ryan, along with wing-forward David Costigan are others who started on last year’s victorious team. Corner-forwards Jamie Ormond and Cormac Fitzpatrick came on in that final success over Kilkenny, while wing-back David Ryan was on the bench.

Full-forward Stefan Tobin has featured for Liam Cahill’s senior team in the league this year, along with O’Donoghue and O’Reilly. Throw-in is 7pm in Thurles.

Tipperary manager Brendan Cummins. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford have named seven of last year’s All-Ireland minor winning side for their U20 opener against Clare tomorrow night.

Goalkeeper James Comerford, defenders Darragh Keane, Conor Lynch, and Bradley Penkert, midfielder Hugo Quann, and the forward duo of Shane Power and Geraoid O’Shea, all started in that success against Kilkenny last year.

O’Shea scored 1-3 last week as St Kieran’s Kilkenny won the Croke Cup, while Mark Hartley played in the All-Ireland senior club final with Ballygunner earlier this year.

Throw-in is 7pm in Sixmilebridge.

James O’Connor & his management team have announced the team to play Clare in the Fulfil Munster GAA U20 Hurling Championship on Wednesday the 25th of March in Sixmilebridge, Clare🔵⚪️



🗓️Wed 25th March

⏰7pm

🏟️Sixmilebridge



Tickets: https://t.co/2Mfa5EWFeG pic.twitter.com/3Nxc9cq8t3 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) March 23, 2026

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

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Tipperary

1. Paddy McCormack (Moneygall)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Shane Ryan (Killenaule)

5. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 6. Sam Rowan (Mullinahone), 7. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Tiarnan Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 9. Shane Cleary (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Euan Murray (Thurles Sarsfields), 11. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs – captain), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens), 14. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan), 15. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch)

Subs

16. Darragh Hayes (Toomevara)

17. Jake Donelan Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

18. Eoghan Doughan (Moneygall)

19. Jake Hackett (Toomevara)

20. Sam Hall (Golden-Kilfeacle)

21. Jack Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

22. Darragh O’Hora (Cappawhite)

23. Charlie Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla)

24. Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

*****

Waterford

1. James Comerford (Ballygunner – joint captain)

2. Darragh Keane (De La Salle), 3. Conor Lynch (Geraldines), 4. Tomás Ahern (Ballyduff Upper)

5. Bradley Penkert (Mount Sion), 6. Joe McDonnell (Tallow), 7. Cathal O’Sullivan (Ballygunner – joint captain)

8. Hugo Quann (Lismore), 9. Paddy Spelman (Fourmilewater)

10. Shane Power (De La Salle), 11. Pat Walsh (Fourmilewater), 12. Mark Hartley (Ballygunner)

13. Gearóid O’Shea (St Molleran’s), 14. Seán Mackey (Fenor), 15. David Comerford (St Molleran’s)

Subs