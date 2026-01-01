Tipperary and Waterford name teams for Munster Hurling League clash

TIPPERARY HAVE named their team to play Waterford on Saturday afternoon in Clonmel Sportsfield at 2pm in the Munster Hurling League clash.

It includes Robert Doyle, Michael Breen, Bryan O’Mara, Alan Tynan, Oisin O’Donoghue, Darragh Stakelum, and Andrew Ormond, who all played at some stage during last July’s All-Ireland final win over Cork.

Waterford have also named their side for the game.

Meanwhile, Dublin have gone with an experimental team for their O’Byrne Cup opener against Laois on Saturday.

Ger Brennan’s men will play their Round 1 clash at Ratheniska.

