Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO Borris-Ileigh's Kevin Maher and Kiladangan's Alan Flynn.
# Premier Clubs
Four recent champions grouped together in Tipperary senior hurling club draw
Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh and Thurles Sarsfields have all been pitted together.
38 minutes ago

FOUR RECENT TITLE winners will face off in the standout group for this year’s Tipperary senior hurling championship.

Last night’s draw for the 2023 action saw Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh and Thurles Sarsfields put together in Group 4.

That quartet all claimed the Tipperary senior hurling title between 2017 and 2020, while Thurles Sarsfields lost the 2021 final and Kiladangan were defeated in the 2022 decider. One of them is now guaranteed to be involved in the relegation play-offs.

The reigning Tipperary hurling champions Kilruane MacDonagh’s will take on Toomevara, Roscrea and Moycarkey-Borris in Group 2.

In football, the reigning Tipperary champions Clonmel Commmercials will bid for their fifth title in the last seven seasons. They have been drawn in Group 1 alongside Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom & Inch and Éire Óg Annacarty.

Here are the draws in full:

Tipperary senior hurling championship

  • Group 1 – Drom & Inch, JK Brackens, Nenagh Éire Óg, Mullinahone.
  • Group 2 – Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Toomevara, Roscrea, Moycarkey Borris.
  • Group 3 – Upperchurch Drombane, Loughmore Castleiney, Holycross Ballycahill, Templederry Kenyons.
  • Group 4 – Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh, Thurles Sarsfields.

Tipperary senior football championship

  • Group 1 – Clonmel Commercials, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom & Inch, Éire Óg Annacarty.
  • Group 2 – Loughmore-Castleiney, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey-Borris, Ballina.
  • Group 3 – Upperchurch-Drombane, Arravale Rovers, Killenaule, Cahir.
  • Group 4 – Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens, Ballyporeen, Rockwell Rovers.

