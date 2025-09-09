2022 Tipperary hurling final repeat in store as action enters knockout stages

A REPEAT OF the 2022 Tipperary senior hurling final between Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs is in store as the county championship enters the knockout stages.

The pair will meet each other in one of the three preliminary quarter-finals that will take place on the weekend of 20-21 September.

Kilruane won the 2022 decider after a replay, before Kiladangan responded by lifting the 2023 title after a replay success. Tipperary All-Ireland winner Craig Morgan (Kilruane) will be in opposition against inter-county team-mate Willie Connors, Barry Hogan, and Billy Seymour, from Kiladangan.

With the North, Mid, and West divisional champions all not qualifying automatically from the group phase, three preliminary quarter-finals were required against second placed teams.

Toomevara, inspired by rising county star Darragh McCarthy, will meet Mid-Tipperary winners JK Brackens, who have Andrew Ormond in their ranks.

Drom & Inch, with Seamus Callanan still to the fore, will take on West champions Clonoulty-Rossmore, who can call on county defender Robert Doyle.

Cashel King Cormacs were the second-placed team that will advance straight to the quarter-finals along with group winners Holycross-Ballycahill, Nenagh Éire Óg, reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney and Moycarkey-Borris.

*****

Tipperary senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Saturday 20 September

JK Brackens v Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh, 4pm.

Sunday 21 September