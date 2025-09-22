Loughmore-Castleiney face repeat of 2024 decider in Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals

DEFENDING TIPPERARY SENIOR hurling champions Loughmore-Castleiney will face Toomevara after last night’s quarter-final draw.

The race for the Dan Breen Cup heats up with a repeat of last year’s final, where Loughmore-Castleiney won on a scoreline of 2-19 to 1-17.

Tipperary All-Ireland winning brothers John, Noel, and Brian McGrath will again spearhead the Loughmore challenge, with Darragh McCarthy among their county teammates on the Toomevara side.

Loughmore’s back to back double dream continues, with the footballers drawn against Ballina in their quarter-final.

The club last year completed the Tipperary senior double for an incredible third time in 11 years.

The other Tipp senior hurling quarter-finals are Moycarkey Borris v Drom and Inch, Holycross Ballycahill v Cashel King Cormacs, and Nenagh Eire Og v Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Kilruane MacDonaghs knocked out 2023 champions Kiladangan yesterday.

The last eight clashes will be played as double-headers at Semple Stadium on Saturday and Sunday week.

Tipperary SHC quarter-final draw

Moycarkey Borris v Drom and Inch

Holycross Ballycahill v Cashel King Cormacs

Nenagh Eire Og v Kilruane MacDonaghs

Loughmore-Castleiney v Toomevara

Tipperary SFC quarter-final draw