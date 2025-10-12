Nenagh Éire Óg one step away from first Tipperary senior title in 30 years

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-20

Drom & Inch 1-12

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

NENAGH Éire Óg’s 30-year hunt for the Dan Breen Cup moved a step closer with an eight-point semi-final dismantling of Drom & Inch.

They will take on double-double-chasers Loughmore-Castleiney in the final back at Semple Stadium in a fortnight’s time.

The winners were robbed of the services of free-taker and centre-forward Mikey Heffernan before throw-in, but his sizeable absence was mitigated by 1-3 from Ben West.

Wearing No 20, West had two of Nenagh’s first four points and tagged on a third before the break. In between, he forged the half’s only goal chance, beating the keeper but smacking the crossbar. His second-half green flag ended the game as a contest.

Drom will be acutely disappointed as their forward line were suffocated by Nenagh’s defence. Conor Hennessy held Séamus Callanan scoreless from play, while Barry Heffernan anchored their rearguard.

Rather than Jake Morris, Sam O’Farrell assumed placed-ball duties. The Tipp U20 captain took to them with ease, converting five from six first-half attempts. He finished with 0-9 to his name.

His ability to create for others also stood out. He cleverly assisted a hard-running Mason Cawley point and brilliantly supplied West for the goal opening.

Drom struggled to get any purchase in attack. Podge Campion landed a long-range point in the fifth minute. It would prove their sole score from play of the half. Their only other effort dropped short.

They didn’t record a wide either, which highlighted their creation rather than accuracy as the issue.

Nenagh took them for six points on the spin between the 13th and 24th minutes, with O’Farrell and Philip Hickey getting off the mark.

After a couple of Callanan placed balls, Barry Heffernan landed an outstanding point from distance to lead 0-12 to 0-5 at the break.

Drom switched to the long-ball approach with the introductions of David Butler and Johnny Ryan. Nenagh were ready.

The batted those early deliveries to safety, while Morris and James Mackey extended their lead to nine.

Captain Conor Ryan assisted four points, but his most significant contribution was the interception before West’s 40th-minute goal. Morris gave the ball in long for the corner-forward to catch and drive in for a one-handed finish. 1-15 to 0-6.

Johnny Ryan clipped a brace from play, but Nenagh sub Tommy Heffernan matched his contribution.

Drom finished with 1-3 from their bench. The goal was a 59th-minute consolation as Cormac Fitzpatrick squared for Paudie Kinane to finish.

Scorers for Nenagh Éire Óg: Sam O’Farrell 0-9 (6f, 2 65s), Ben West 1-3, Jake Morris 0-2, Tommy Heffernan 0-2, Barry Heffernan 0-1, Mason Cawley 0-1, James Mackey 0-1, Philip Hickey 0-1.

Scorers for Drom & Inch: Séamus Callanan 0-6 (5f, 1 65), Paudie Kinane 1-0, Johnny Ryan 0-3 (1f), Fintan Purcell 0-1, Podge Campion 0-1, John Campion 0-1.

NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG

1. Dermot McTiernan

4. Jake Donelan-Houlihan, 3. Mark Carey, 2. Conor Hennessy

5. Paddy Murphy, 6. Barry Heffernan, 7. Mason Cawley

8. Conor Ryan (captain), 9. James Mackey

12. Sam O’Farrell, 14. Philip Hickey, 10. Josh Keller

20. Ben West, 11. Jake Morris, 15. Adam Carey

Subs:

19. Tommy Heffernan for A Carey (37)

17. Adam Heally for West (54)

21. Adam Gratton for Donelan-Houlihan (60+1)

18. Seán Phelan for Mackey (60+1)

DROM & INCH

1. Eoin Collins

2. Robbie Long, 3. Fintan Purcell, 4. Kevin Hassett

6. Podge Campion (captain), 7. Michael Campion, 5. Mark Conroy

8. Lorcan Campion, 19. Eoghan Kennedy

15. Cormac Fitzpatrick, 9. Cormac Cahill, 11. David Collins

13. Séamus Callanan, 14. John Ryan, 12. John Campion

Subs:

21. Johnny Ryan for Cahill (h-t)

18. David Butler for John Ryan (h-t)

20. Paudie Kinane for M Campion (41)

17. Jamie Bergin for Fitzpatrick (60+1)

10. Jack Lillis for Conroy (60+1)

Ref: Michael Kennedy (Newcastle)