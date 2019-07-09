Tipperary breeze past Waterford by 22 points to book Munster U20 final spot

Tipperary 3-23

Waterford 0-10

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY SET UP a home final against either Cork or Clare with a facile 22 point victory over Waterford in the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship semi-final at Semple Stadium this evening.

The defending All Ireland champions, despite the change in grade from under 21 last year, were far too good for a depleted Waterford side who were outclassed and book-ends a disappointing hurling championship this summer in which they failed to win a game at senior, under 20 and minor level.

In a low key encounter, when Tipperary flexed their muscles in the first half, they opened up an 0-11 to 0-5 half time advantage without ever clicking into top gear.

Tipperary's Craig Morgan handpasses to a team-mate at Semple Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Jake Morris top scored with thirteen points, eleven from frees, in a stop start encounter in which Tipperary put the game to bed early in the second half with three goals in the space of eight minutes, the first two from corner forward Conor Bowe with Joe Fogarty adding the third on the three quarter mark, running onto a Billy Seymour pass.

The win was so comfortable that Tipperary’s three senior panellists in Morris, Jerome Cahill and Paddy Cadell were able to be withdrawn around the three quarter mark in advance of their All Ireland senior quarter final with Laois next Sunday.

Waterford offered little, managing just two points from play with Billy Power their best attacking weapon with eight points from placed balls.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jake Morris 0-13 (11 frees); Conor Bowe 2-2; Billy Seymour 0-4 (3 frees); Joe Fogarty 1-0; Gearoid O’Connor 0-2; Sean Hayes, Andrew Ormond 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Billy Power 0-8 frees; Tom Barron, James Power 0-1 each.

Tipperary:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams)

2. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Capt),

3. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og)

5. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore/Castleiney)

6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill)

7. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

12. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

13. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan)

14. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og).

Substitutes:

Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Hayes (47)

Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Cahill (48)

Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) for Morris (49)

Niall Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle) for Cadell (50)

Devon Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams) for O’Connor (53)

Waterford:

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

2. Tom Looby (Abbeyside)

3. James Flavin (Ardmore)

4. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

5. Dan Booth (Colligan)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

7. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

8. Billy Power (Clonea)

9. Sean Whelan-Barrett (Abbeyside, Capt)

10. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

11. Ian Beecher (Tallow)

12. Gavin Fives (Tourin)

13. Oisin O Ceallaigh (An Rinn)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. James Power (Clonea).

Substitutes:

Mairtin Power (Clonea) for Lynch (21-24 blood)

Tadhg Foley (Ballygunner) for Fitzgerald (39)

Eoin O’Reilly (Passage) for Whelan-Barrett (42)

Mark Twomey (Abbeyside) for O Ceallaigh (45)

Mairtin Power for Booth (46)

Liam O’Brien (Ballinameena) for Daly (55)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

