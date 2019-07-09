This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary breeze past Waterford by 22 points to book Munster U20 final spot

The defending All Ireland champions were far too good for a depleted Waterford side.

By Shane Brophy Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,008 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4716704
Waterford's James Power is tackled by Eoghan Connolly of Tipperary.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Waterford's James Power is tackled by Eoghan Connolly of Tipperary.
Waterford's James Power is tackled by Eoghan Connolly of Tipperary.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tipperary 3-23

Waterford 0-10

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY SET UP a home final against either Cork or Clare with a facile 22 point victory over Waterford in the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship semi-final at Semple Stadium this evening.

The defending All Ireland champions, despite the change in grade from under 21 last year, were far too good for a depleted Waterford side who were outclassed and book-ends a disappointing hurling championship this summer in which they failed to win a game at senior, under 20 and minor level.

In a low key encounter, when Tipperary flexed their muscles in the first half, they opened up an 0-11 to 0-5 half time advantage without ever clicking into top gear.

Craig Morgan Tipperary's Craig Morgan handpasses to a team-mate at Semple Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Jake Morris top scored with thirteen points, eleven from frees, in a stop start encounter in which Tipperary put the game to bed early in the second half with three goals in the space of eight minutes, the first two from corner forward Conor Bowe with Joe Fogarty adding the third on the three quarter mark, running onto a Billy Seymour pass.

The win was so comfortable that Tipperary’s three senior panellists in Morris, Jerome Cahill and Paddy Cadell were able to be withdrawn around the three quarter mark in advance of their All Ireland senior quarter final with Laois next Sunday.

Waterford offered little, managing just two points from play with Billy Power their best attacking weapon with eight points from placed balls.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jake Morris 0-13 (11 frees); Conor Bowe 2-2; Billy Seymour 0-4 (3 frees); Joe Fogarty 1-0; Gearoid O’Connor 0-2; Sean Hayes, Andrew Ormond 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Billy Power 0-8 frees; Tom Barron, James Power 0-1 each.

Tipperary:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams)

2. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Capt),
3. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og)

5. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore/Castleiney)
6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill)
7. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)
11. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)
12. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

13. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan)
14. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og).

Substitutes:

Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Hayes (47)
Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Cahill (48)
Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) for Morris (49)
Niall Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle) for Cadell (50)
Devon Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams) for O’Connor (53)

Waterford:

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

2. Tom Looby (Abbeyside)
3. James Flavin (Ardmore)
4. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

5. Dan Booth (Colligan)
6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
7. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

8. Billy Power (Clonea)
9. Sean Whelan-Barrett (Abbeyside, Capt)

10. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)
11. Ian Beecher (Tallow)
12. Gavin Fives (Tourin)

13. Oisin O Ceallaigh (An Rinn)
14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)
15. James Power (Clonea).

Substitutes:

Mairtin Power (Clonea) for Lynch (21-24 blood)
Tadhg Foley (Ballygunner) for Fitzgerald (39)
Eoin O’Reilly (Passage) for Whelan-Barrett (42)
Mark Twomey (Abbeyside) for O Ceallaigh (45)
Mairtin Power for Booth (46)
Liam O’Brien (Ballinameena) for Daly (55)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shane Brophy
@BrophShane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie