14 great photos that capture the agony and ecstasy of Tipperary's All-Ireland win

1. Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan encouraging his team during a heavy rain shower

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. Padraic Maher and Séamus Callanan ready to bring Liam home

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Ger Browne jumping for joy

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. A dejected Richie Hogan

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

5. Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife, Margaret, and daughters, Gemma and Aislinn

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Conor Fogarty with Niall O’Meara go head-to-head

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

7. Sheedy with his brother, Mike

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Callanan with his mother, Mary

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Pure disappointment for TJ Reid

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Jake Morris and Jason Forde at the final whistle

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

11. Sheedy and Maher

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

12. Padraic and Brendan Maher

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

13. The loss hits Walter Walsh

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

14. 2019 champions Tipperary

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

