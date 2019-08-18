This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
14 great photos that capture the agony and ecstasy of Tipperary's All-Ireland win

Liam Sheedy and his side enjoyed this one.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 9:37 PM
12 minutes ago 632 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4771857

1. Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan encouraging his team during a heavy rain shower

Brian Hogan encourages his team during a heavy rain shower Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. Padraic Maher and Séamus Callanan ready to bring Liam home

Padraic Maher and Séamus Callanan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Ger Browne jumping for joy

Ger Browne celebrates Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. A dejected Richie Hogan

Richie Hogan dejected after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

5. Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife, Margaret, and daughters, Gemma and Aislinn 

Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife Margaret and daughters Gemma and Aislinn Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Conor Fogarty with Niall O’Meara go head-to-head

Conor Fogarty with Niall O’Meara Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

7. Sheedy with his brother, Mike

Liam Sheedy celebrates with his brother Mike Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Callanan with his mother, Mary

Séamus Callanan celebrates with his mother Mary Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Pure disappointment for TJ Reid 

TJ Reid dejected after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Jake Morris and Jason Forde at the final whistle

Jake Morris and Jason Forde celebrate at the final whistle Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

11. Sheedy and Maher

Liam Sheedy celebrates after the game with Padraic Maher Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

12. Padraic and Brendan Maher

Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher celebrate at the full time whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

13. The loss hits Walter Walsh 

Walter Walsh dejected after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

14. 2019 champions Tipperary

Tipperary celebrate with the trophy after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

