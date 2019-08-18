14 great photos that capture the agony and ecstasy of Tipperary's All-Ireland win

1. Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan encouraging his team during a heavy rain shower
2. Padraic Maher and Séamus Callanan ready to bring Liam home
3. Ger Browne jumping for joy
4. A dejected Richie Hogan
5. Liam Sheedy celebrates with his wife, Margaret, and daughters, Gemma and Aislinn
6. Conor Fogarty with Niall O’Meara go head-to-head
7. Sheedy with his brother, Mike
8. Callanan with his mother, Mary
9. Pure disappointment for TJ Reid
10. Jake Morris and Jason Forde at the final whistle
11. Sheedy and Maher
12. Padraic and Brendan Maher
13. The loss hits Walter Walsh
14. 2019 champions Tipperary
