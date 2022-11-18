Membership : Access or Sign Up
Packers' nightmare slump continues as Titans turn the screw

The Packers have now lost six of their last seven to fall to 4-7 overall.

28 minutes ago
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns but was off-target too many times.
Image: Morry Gash

TENNESSEE RUNNING BACK Derrick Henry ran for a touchdown and threw for one too, as the Titans handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers another frustrating NFL defeat on Thursday, 27-17.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two TDs as injury-depleted Tennessee notched their seventh win in eight games.

For the Packers it was a sixth defeat in seven games as they were unable to build on their come-from-behind overtime victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was nothing like a few days ago and that’s why you’re only as good as your last game.

“Give credit to the Titans, they came ready to play. They made a lot more plays than we did.”

Rodgers connected on 24 of 39 passes for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, but said he was off-target too many times.

While the Packers limited Henry to 87 yards, he proved plenty dangerous.

He scored on a four-yard sprint in the second quarter to give the Titans a 14-6 lead and in the third he faked a run but delivered a three-yard jump pass to Austin Hooper for a touchdown that put Tennessee up 20-9.

Tannehill also connected with Dontrell Hilliard with a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, when Tennessee went up 7-0 on the way to the wire-to-wire victory.

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury, came up big on the Packers’ final drive, sacking Rodgers for a 12-yard loss and later stopping Aaron Jones.

– © AFP 2022

