The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
TJ Reid confirmed as Kilkenny captain for 2026
TJ REID HAS been confirmed as captain of the Kilkenny senior hurlers for the 2026 campaign.
Reid led Ballyhale Shamrocks to county success last year, with the champions earning the right to nominate the senior inter-county captain for the following season.
Reid’s club teammate, Darragh Corcoran, has also been named vice-captain for 2026.
The 38-year-old Reid is entering his 19th season as a member of the Kilkenny senior panel, and his 18th season since making his senior inter-county debut against Dublin in the National League.
The Ballyhale forward has won seven inter-county All-Irelands, 14 Leinster titles and seven All Stars during his legendary career.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling