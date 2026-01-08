More Stories
TJ Reid will lead the Cats this year. Leah Scholes/INPHO
FreeHurling

TJ Reid confirmed as Kilkenny captain for 2026

Darragh Corcoran has been named vice captain for the Cats.
8.14am, 8 Jan 2026

TJ REID HAS been confirmed as captain of the Kilkenny senior hurlers for the 2026 campaign.

Reid led Ballyhale Shamrocks to county success last year, with the champions earning the right to nominate the senior inter-county captain for the following season.

Reid’s club teammate, Darragh Corcoran, has also been named vice-captain for 2026.

The 38-year-old Reid is entering his 19th season as a member of the Kilkenny senior panel, and his 18th season since making his senior inter-county debut against Dublin in the National League.

The Ballyhale forward has won seven inter-county All-Irelands, 14 Leinster titles and seven All Stars during his legendary career.

