Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021 following request from Japanese PM

THE TOKYO 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with an official announcement set to be made as early as this afternoon.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe confirmed that he has asked for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Games, and the International Olympic Committee has agreed.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and President Bach responded with 100% agreement,” Abe told reporters following a phone call with Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Games will then be held “in a complete form as a testament to mankind’s defeat of the new virus”, he said.

After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ihe8To2g3R — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 24, 2020

Pressure had been mounting on the IOC, the local organisers and the Japanese government to confirm a delay, with athletes around the globe unable to train due to social distancing measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland accepted yesterday that the Games were “likely to be postponed” and were canvassing members on whether training should continue pending an official announcement.

The IOC said on Sunday that it was now discussing different scenarios, including postponement, while long-standing IOC member Dick Pound told the United States media on Monday that the Games would be postponed.

– Additional reporting by AFP