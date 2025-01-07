Tom Ahern signs new two-year contract with Munster

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Tom Ahern has signed a new two-year contract with the province, keeping him at Thomond Park until at least 2027.

The 24-year-old plays across the second row and back row and has represented Munster 53 times to date.

Ahern came through the ranks at Youghal RFC, Dungarvan RFC and Waterpark RFC before making his senior Munster debut in 2020.

The Waterford native has also represented the Ireland U20s and Emerging Ireland. He was named as a training panellist in the Ireland squad for last year’s Six Nations before being sidelined with injury, while injury also ruled him out of contention for the summer tour to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Academy winger Shay McCarthy will move up to the Munster senior squad next season after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old will step up to a development contract next year before progressing to a senior contract for the 2026/27 season.

McCarthy has scored four tries across his 12 appearances for the province to date.

The Limerick man debuted for Munster in October 2023 against the Sharks.

The former Ireland U20 international started out at Richmond RFC and won a Munster Schools Boys Junior Cup with St Munchin’s College in 2018.