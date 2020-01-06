This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll explore those opportunities' - Brady open to move away from Patriots

The star quarterback also reiterated is desire to keep playing in the NFL.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,802 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4955665
A disappointed Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots' defeat to the Tennessee Titans.
Image: Bill Sikes
A disappointed Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots' defeat to the Tennessee Titans.
A disappointed Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots' defeat to the Tennessee Titans.
Image: Bill Sikes

TOM BRADY WOULD be open to the possibility of continuing his legendary NFL career away from the New England Patriots after the quarterback reiterated his desire to keep playing.

The Patriots endured a tough end to the 2019 NFL season, falling into the wild card round of the playoffs and then losing to the Tennessee Titans.

It has been suggested the poor run could spell the end of an era in New England, with Brady and Bill Belichick potentially parting ways after winning the team’s six Super Bowls together.

Brady is set to become a free agent but said after the defeat to the Titans retirement was “pretty unlikely”.

Speaking to NBC’s Football Morning in America, the 42-year-old suggested he wanted to stay with the Patriots but will not rule out carrying on elsewhere.

I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are,” Brady said. “If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know.

“I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie