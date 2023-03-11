Burnley continue promotion stroll, Irish underage striker helps Preston to win

NATHAN TELLA’S DOUBLE helped runaway Championship leaders Burnley return to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wigan at Turf Moor which stretched their lead at the top to 13 points.

Irish international Michael Obafemi assisted the third goal for substitute Lyle Foster as Burnley reached the 80-point mark. With 10 games still to play, they remain well on course to top the century mark.

Wigan remain bottom on goal difference and their cause was not helped by having to play the last hour of the game with 10 men after central defender Omar Rekik – on loan from Arsenal – was sent off by referee John Busby for a second caution, both for fouls on the lively Tella.

Sheffield United are a distant second are now looking over their shoulder at the play-off spots after a 1-0 loss to Luton Town, who went fourth with the victory.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are now third and four points behind Sheffield United following a 3-1 win away to Swansea.

Millwall remain sixth and in the last of the play-off positions following a 1-0 win against Reading.

Elsewhere, Birmingham eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 win over Rotherham. Irish defender Kevin Long scored a rare goal to double the Blues’ lead, with both goals coming in the first half.

Irish underage striker Tom Cannon was on the scoresheet as Preston deepened Cardiff’s woes with a 2-0 win at Deepdale. The striker, on loan from Everton, scored the opening goal with Ched Evans adding a second deep into second-half stoppage time. Cannon started up front with Troy Parrott, who was replaced by Robbie Brady on the hour mark. Another of the many Irish players at Preston, Greg Cunningham, set up Cannon’s opening goal. The result keeps Preston’s slim play-off hopes alive: they are 11th in the table, but seven points from Millwall.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder’s first game in charge of Watford ended in defeat, losing 1-0 away to QPR.

Championship results

Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool

Birmingham 2-0 Rotherham

Burnley 3-0 Wigan

Coventry 1-1 Hull

Preston 2-0 Cardiff

QPR 1-0 Watford

Reading 0-1 Millwall

Sheffield United 0-1 Luton

Swansea 1-3 Middlesbrough

West Brom 1-0 Huddersfield

With reporting by PA